5 New Suspense films you need to see in 2022

How about a little excitement in 2022? Movies don’t have to just be simply sweet distractions or slow-moving think-pieces of the nature of the world. Thrills can still be had on the big screen and they don’t have to be all that brainless either. If you’re seeking something with suspense in 2022 and don’t just want to rely on comic book movies, check out these five upcoming thriller movies that will certainly get the blood flowing.

Operation Fortune

Director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) once more weaves an intriguing and suspenseful tale with an all-star ensemble. His film follows the accomplished spy Orson Fortune relying on a Hollywood actor to help him with his latest mission. He’ll need that help if he wants to foil the plans of a billionaire arms broker seeking to rule the world with his devastating weapons. But will their team-up be enough to stop this threat to the world? The cast includes Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.

Ambulance

A veteran returns home to find that he’s in desperate need of funds for his wife’s medical bills. His only choice may be to team up with his adoptive brother to rob a bank holding millions of dollars. However, the heist goes awry and the two find themselves swiping an ambulance and going on the run. But how long can they outrun the police when they’re holding hostage an EMT worker and an injured cop? This suspenseful chase picture comes from director Michael Bay (6 Underground) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González.

Knives Out 2

Director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) returns to the murder mystery genre once more in this continuation of 2019’s Knives Out. The film follows the further investigations of Detective Benoit Blanc, reprised by Daniel Craig with a Bayou accent, previously seen in Knives out uncovering the death of a mystery author amid his bickering family. He’ll be called in for solving another murder case with an all-star ensemble of suspects that includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

Halloween Ends

The slashing rampage of Michael Meyers both continues and ends in this third entry of the new Halloween saga. Laurie Strode, having been the final girl of Meyer’s initial killings in the 1970s, is committed to finally putting this killer to rest. But when the town failed to kill him during the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie will have to find a new way to destroy this personification of evil. David Gordon Green returns to direct this end to his trilogy with Jamie Lee Curtis once again reprising the role of Laurie.

X

It is 1979 and a group of young filmmakers in Texas have dreams of developing an adult movie. They manage to find a place to film such a picture. Problems arise, however, when their elderly hosts find out what their young guests are up to in their filmmaking careers. When this discovery is made, the youngsters will have to fight for their lives. Directed by Ti West (The Innkeepers), this retro horror stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi. Check out where to watch it here.