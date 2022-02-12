Iowa women’s gymnastics wins quad meet at Rutgers

The GymHawks maintained their perfect Big Ten record in 2022, improving to 4-0 in the conference.

Iowa’s all-around Bridget Killian performs her floor routine during a gymnastics meet at Carver Hawkeye Arena against Michigan State on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Hawkeyes won three out of four events against the Spartans with a score, 195.450-195.275. Killian earned a score of 9.550.

Iowa women’s gymnastics escaped with a victory at Rutgers Friday night.

In a quad match against Rutgers, Kent State, and Ursinus College, the Hawkeyes eked out a close win, outscoring second-place Kent State, 196.425-196.200.

Iowa took the lead after the third event after a slow start. On bars, junior Allyson Steffesnsmeier paced the Hawkeyes, scoring 9.850. The GymHawks finished with a team total of 48.850.

On beam, senior Bridget Killian led the way with a 9.875 score. After two, the Golden Flashes held a slight advantage, leading Iowa, 98.100-97.925.

For the second meet in a row, a strong floor performance propelled a Hawkeye comeback.

Junior JerQuavia Henderson and senior Lauren Guerin followed up last week’s record-tying performance with additional team-leading scores. Henderson once again tied the school mark, leading the squad with a 9.950.

Guerin was close behind with a 9.900 score. Iowa’s floor total, 49.400, was enough to push the Hawkeyes in front.

Killian led Iowa on vault, scoring 9.875. Iowa’s overall vault total amounted to 49.100, securing first place for the Hawkeyes.

Big Picture

Iowa picked up its fourth win in the Big Ten this season, improving to 4-0. The GymHawks are 9-1 overall now in 2022.

Up next

Iowa will continue its road trip next Friday as the Hawkeyes travel to Toledo, Ohio, for the Big Five Meet. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.