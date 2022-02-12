Iowa Heartlanders swept by Utah Grizzlies in weekend series

The Heartlanders only gained one point in the three-game series against the Grizzlies in an overtime loss.

Heartlanders forward Zach White faces off against Utah’s forward Mason Mannek during the Iowa Heartlanders and Utah Grizzlies hockey game at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The Grizzlies defeated the Heartlanders, 5-2.

The Iowa Heartlanders lost to the Grizzlies, 4-3, on Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Grizzlies swept the Heartlanders in their only series of the 2021-22 ECHL regular season.

The Heartlanders struck first on Saturday night, as Iowa forward Jake Smith snuck the puck past Grizzly goalie Peyton Jones.

The Grizzlies responded with a goal while the Heartlanders were on a power play. But less than three minutes later, Iowa took advantage of a power play and retook the lead with a goal from forward Kaid Oliver.

“We are just keeping things simple,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said of the Heartlanders’ power play strategy. “Getting the puck, moving quickly, then shooting.”

In the third period, Iowa and Utah were tied up at three points apiece when the Heartlanders had an accidental own goal, pushing the Grizzlies to a 4-3 advantage.

After Utah took the lead, the Grizzly defense held on for the victory. Jones stopped all 13 shots that came his way in the third period.

“We had our chances [tonight] but didn’t execute,” Fleming said. “We had three or four great looks there at the end and didn’t finish.”

Big Picture

Iowa came into the series against Utah at sixth in the ECHL Central Division. After three consecutive losses, the Heartlanders have dropped again to the bottom of the division at 17-23-6-1.

The Heartlanders only gained one point this weekend — an overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Fleming said it is important to move on from the unsuccessful homestand.

“Just keep moving forward,” Fleming said. “You have to focus on the process and what you have to do to get better on Monday.”

Up Next

Iowa has another home game this coming Wednesday against the Tulsa Oilers. Then, the Heartlanders will head on the road for a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday and Saturday.

The Oilers sit at third in the ECHL Mountain Division with a 24-19-1-1 record. The Wings have a 24-18-0-0 record — third in the central division.

Puck drop against the Oilers is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.