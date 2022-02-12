Iowa Heartlanders fall to Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, after late rally

The Heartlanders were within one score of the Grizzlies, but could not defend Utah’s final two goals.

Iowa forwards Kris Bennett and Zach White both rush down Utah goalie Trent Miner during a hockey match between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Utah Grizzlies at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Feb. 9, 2022. The Grizzlies beat the Heartlanders, 5-4, in overtime.

The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Utah Grizzlies for the second consecutive game on Friday, 5-2, at Xtream Arena.

Although the Heartlanders fell to the Grizzlies, 5-4, in overtime on Wednesday night, Iowa could still keep up its three-game home points streak. The Heartlanders lost that streak on Friday.

While the Heartlanders had the hot start on Wednesday, the Grizzlies controlled most of the game on Friday night.

Utah racked up two goals in its first two shots of the game.

“It is just breakdowns,” head coach Gerry Fleming said. “Sometimes, when you have those breakdowns happen you need a save to keep yourself in it. Tonight, that didn’t happen.”

The Grizzlies added another goal in the second period by way of power play.

Iowa battled back in the second and third period to make it a one-score contest, scoring two goals. The Heartlanders took advantage of a double power play in the middle of the second period, as Iowa forward Zach White found the back of the net.

Forward Luke Nogard recorded his first goal as a Heartlander on Friday night, making it a 3-2 contest. Iowa picked up Nogard in a recent trade with the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Grizzlies, however, extended their lead again near the end of the game, putting two pucks past Heartlander goalie Hunter Jones to seal the victory, 5-2.

“I thought our guys played well and battled back,” Fleming said. “I thought we played well again, even against a hot goaltender.”

Big Picture

After winning two of three games on the road last weekend, the Heartlanders are having an unsuccessful showing at Xtream Arena. Iowa has lost two of their three games against Utah.

Iowa still sits at 41 points on the 2021-22 season, which puts the Heartlanders at last place in the ECHL Central Division.

The Indy Fuel has 42 points in the central division with a 19-22-2-2 record. The Heartlanders have a 17-22-6-1 record.

Up Next

The Heartlanders will finish off the season series against the Grizzlies on Saturday at Xtream Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.