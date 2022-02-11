Transcend Trends With These Timeless Fashion Essentials!

Fashion is cyclic and ever-changing. The start of the new year, month, and day are all opportunities to discover new designs and statements. Moreover, there is a flurry of changing costumes and wardrobe decluttering sessions with every new collection drop.

Fashion is always moving forward, and you can try to keep up. So what can you do to make a statement without having to keep up with every little trend that flits across the fashion market? The best solution; buy timeless and trend-forward style staples.

You may be wondering what that is? Timeless clothes are simply items that never go out of style. You can pair them with other items to get a chic and classic look. This article contains six ever-trendy wardrobe essentials to maintain a vogue look.

Let’s dive into the secret world of lasting fashion without much further ado.

Pearls

Pearls are a very timeless and versatile piece of jewelry to have. When buying jewelry, one must take a certain measure of care; is it valuable? Will it be valuable tomorrow? Pearls wield the unique power to remain covetable for scores. They are as impactful today as they were in the 50s. So if you are looking for the perfect to grace your neck, wrists, and fingers, pearls are our first choice!

Although this might take some convincing, you can borrow your mother’s most prized pearl necklace and pair it with an all-black outfit or with brown tones. These days pearl necklaces and earrings are being coupled with heavy gold chains. Chains are another sleek and chic item to own. Moreover, unlike pearls, chains are inexpensive too.

Chic Eyewear

Don’t worry; we will not ask you to track down your grandfather’s pince-nez. Not that that would be a bad idea, a little queer perhaps. However, owning a pair of individual style spectacles is very important. They could be of any kind; round, browline, wire-rimmed, or heavily framed. What matters is that they make the desired impact.

All the other items on this list are mostly basic must-haves. Many people can own the same product, and their effect relies on how you style them. However, you don’t choose eyewear. It chooses you. You can buy any hot and trendy design, but it might not compliment you. Therefore, only buy eyeglasses that flatter your overall style.

Not many people give due care to eyewear, which is why most of them have a conflicting fashion aura. Think of it this way, would you wear rectangular black-rimmed specs over a bright flowery outfit? That will be a catastrophe.

Eyewear and shoes alone have the power to make a joke out of a perfectly good outfit. Thus, be careful of which glasses you buy. Currently, gold-rimmed sunglasses are a rage. However, round and cat-eyed glasses are also trendy.

Silk Blouses

The next item on the list is a silk blouse. Fashion is ever-changing, but style is not. You can wear a silk blouse from the 60s, and the result will still make jaws drop. Silk is a very valuable fabric, and it captures elegance and opulence.

Silk blouses have been reigning over the informal and formal clothing collection since the 1910s. Think Gibson Girl blouse with its carefully crafted tucks and pleats. Marilyn Monroe had a love for silk blouses, so consider investing in a nice silky shirt and a plain long skirt to channel the energy of Hollywood’s most impactful actress.

Quilted Jackets

These jackets are not the most popular item on this list, but they are definitely necessary. Jackets are a go-to item on rainy days and during winter. You can throw a jacket on over any kind of outfit and still get a high-end look.

Come spring, just tie these gorgeous pieces to your waist and flaunt a smart but put-together look. Jackets are a great way to make a fashion statement as there are so many ways in which you can style them. You can go all black, try the classic white tee and wash-blue bottom fit, or wear a dress; the jacket is going to complement all.

White Sneakers

This item does not need any explanation. White sneakers are comfortable, sporty, and look amazing among a diverse set of outfits. Going to university? Making a regular visit to the grocery? Or enjoy one of your morning walks? This shoe is perfect for all three.

White is a basic color. It is a statement in and of itself. So you can wear these shoes under a mini dress, midi dress, and even a skirt. Moreover, they look equally flattering when worn with high-waisted jeans; think Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and the Jenners on their street fashion walk.

Wide-Legged Trousers

What is one item that always manages to look more expensive than it is? My answer: wide-legged trousers. These trousers have set the jeans industry on fire. Everyone is buying wide-legged trousers from industry models to Instagram’s most beloved fashion girls. Not a surprise since they are so comfortable, fashionable, and perfect for all occasions.

Feeling too lazy to dress up? Throw on wide trousers with a crop top, and you have mastered the im-only-here-for-a-coffee look that seems to be taking over Pinterest lately. Wide-legged trousers are also perfect for university presentations and office days. Moreover, coupled with a sequined top, you can set the party alight too.

Conclusion

Fashion trends change with every new Vogue magazine and Harper’s Bazaar shoot. So who can keep up with all the new eccentricities and ever-rising costs? The simple solution is to go timeless. Trend forward style staples are bound to give new life to your outfit amid all the new, old, and current rages.

First impressions may not be the last, but it surely accounts for much. So why not dress to impress? You don’t have to empty your coffers to look chic. Instead, buy wisely so that you don’t have to declutter with every new trend.