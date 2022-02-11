Primegenix DIM 3X Review – Over the Counter Estrogen Blocker for Men Benefits, Side Effects, Before and After Results

Best DIM Supplements are a powerful way to improve estrogen levels in men. A man who is turning 40 may get his estrogen levels checked because the hormone fluctuates in men after a certain age. This comes with other health and social problems such as lack of energy, focus, confidence, sex drive, etc.

Consumers and experts of estrogen blockers revealed the ratings about supplements that they used. The perfect rating for a estrogen blocker cannot be assessed by comparing the superficial aspects but multiple factors.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X in terms of ingredients has 8/10 ratings, this is because of the Diindolylmethane and components that have been proven to increase the bioavailability (Bioperine).

The rating for DIM 3X before and after results is 9/10; users got the perfect results within 2 months which the company recommends.

Rating for DIM 3X customer reviews is 10/10 because 100% of the consumers found it the best Diindolylmethane supplement for testosterone enhancement.

Overall, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X shares 8/10 ratings as an estrogen blocker which is quite an impressive rating considering multiple aspects of the supplement.

Click Here to Buy PrimeGenix DIM 3x from the official Website

Reduced estrogen levels is the experience of the body that acquires for desperate measures. Estrogen blockers are one of the sources to provide the best results to men and their manhood. Despite having low testosterone levels, some men pretend to work out at the gym but they miss the idea of building muscle mass isn’t that easy without testosterone.

Testosterone is the life-modulating hormone for men and the features it could bring if the right testosterone supplement is used are superior to any other thing. Diindolylmethane supplements are favored by the experts because they share the plant-based source and not the steroids. Around half of the estrogen blockers lean towards the addition of Anabolic Steroid components and the ones which have been documented by the FDA as a banned substance.

Before going to the world’s best Diindolylmethane supplement for testosterone enhancement, let’s see a pile of haphazard testosterone deficiency could bring to your life.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X Review – Low Testosterone Treatment for Men

It’s not just another Diindolylmethane supplement! PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is a Dual Patented Formula that provides the 3X absorption of the natural ingredients. This means DIM 3X only contains natural ingredients that work for reducing estrogen in the body, indirectly speaking this will lead to increased testosterone levels.

DIM 3X users shared them before and after results which were:

Increased performance, sex drive, energy levels, and mental clarity.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is a unique estrogen blocker that converts the bad estrogen into good estrogen. From 16-Alpha-Hydroxyestrone to 2-Hydroxyestrone that is a testosterone-friendly hormone. The increased levels of testosterone is achieved after the DIM 3X supplement inhibits the conversion of testosterone into estrogen which is facilitated by the Aromatase enzyme.

How to Check if You Have Symptoms of Low Testosterone?

The symptoms of low testosterone occur at the same time when the level of estrogen hormones is also high in males.

This may lead to critical hormonal imbalance as a result of which men experience the following outcomes.

Low Testosterone Results Weight Gain

This is because of the estrogen hormone, as the structure of estrogen is 16 Alpha-Hydroxyestrone which leads to the accumulation of fat cells in the body and leads to weight gain.

Development of Man-Boobs

Medically known as Gynecomastia, low testosterone symptoms involve the development of man-boobs because the increased estrogen levels are mainly deposited in the pectoral muscle region.

Muscle Loss

The protein synthesis is connected to the estrogen levels because of the steroidal component the hormone shares while making the muscle mass. This becomes malfunctioned and men start to lose muscle mass that can be noticed within weeks.

Loss of Libido

Sex drive is the result of testosterone cells making out with each other; this leads to intense performance and orgasm as well. Low testosterone means the sex drive is in the closet and you get to have sex very little.

Erectile Dysfunction

This is the nightmare for every man in the world because erection difficulties as a result of low testosterone are real. Inability to attain the erection is caused by a lack of testosterone hormone and this can be worsened if not treated correctly.

Other symptoms of low estrogen levels are:

Mental fatigue/brain fog

Loss of concentration and memory

Mood swings/irritability

Shrunken size of the testicles

Dim 3X Supplement Mechanism – How It Works?

Diindolylmethane as an active ingredient is mixed with other estrogen blockers and estrogen preventers that escalate the physical stamina and mental clarity after a week of use.

The first step is to block the formation of an enzyme called Aromatase which targets the free testosterone cells and converts them into estrogen. After the levels of estrogen are high, gynecomastia occurs by the rate of fat absorption in the body.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is the best estrogen blocker for men over 40 which they can utilize before going to the gym.

About DIM 3X Ingredients

According to PrimeGENIX, DIM 3X is without any additives and apart from Diindolylmethane, other ingredients are working in synergy to boost testosterone levels.

Let’s take a peek at DIM 3X ingredients.

1. DIM (Diindolylmethane)

Diindolylmethane is obtained mostly from the green vegetables where it is the bioactive compound. In humans, the effect of DIM are very clear for balancing the hormonal system and reduce estrogen effects for providing more testosterone.

DIM supplements are also taken for weight loss because it inhibits the process of estrogen-induced weight gain. Diindolylmethane also reduces the hunger pangs as of a result of increased energy. This is why scientific knowledge prefers the consumption of cruciferous vegetables for it provides a large dose of DIM. Around 30% of men in the United Stated use DIM supplements for bodybuilding.

2. Bioperine

Bioperine is the crucial ingredient in PrimeGENIX DIM 3X which increases the absorption of the Dim 3X ingredients by up to 60%. This was obtained from black pepper which is also known to boost testosterone hormone levels in men.

3. AstraGin

AstraGin is a modern compound that was formed after combining two estrogen blocker herbs. These are the Astragalus plant and Panax NotoGinseng which have masculinity-enhancing properties. This will take place the testosterone boosting effects promptly.

4. Vitamin E

The main source of anti-aging benefits, vitamin E not just increases testosterone hormone but it also delivers a plethora of anti-oxidants and necessary nutrients that you miss taking every day.

Why Should You Use PrimeGENIX DIM 3X?

As a top-rated over the counter estrogen blocker for men, there are many points to show whether DIM 3X is the latest estrogen pills that actually work.

Some of them are:

Boost Vitality and Energy

Men are unlikely to feel physical vigor is because they have low testosterone. DIM 3X claims to fix this issue with safety and efficacy.

Boost Mental Health

Speaking of focus, clarity of mind, and concentration, these all are connected to testosterone and other hormones i.e. Serotonin in the brain. DIM3X provides a daily reduction of estrogen that boosts Serotonin and hence leads to pronounced focus, concentration, and memory.

Fat Loss

With natural supplements that boost testosterone as well as burns fats, the demands for DIM 3X increased in the past weeks.

Unlimited Endurance and Strength

Testosterone deficit men are weak and this low-strength can be pretty hurtful everywhere. The embarrassment is over because DIM 3X from PrimeGENIX increases the strength scale within days. You can finally give a shot to perish the excessive estrogen so they will be converted as energy.

Improving Sex Drive

High testosterone tissues after forming improve the sex drive of a person. This will also lead to vigor during sexual intercourse with more gain in confidence to take her to bed. Diindolylmethane supplement users also reported their libido levels are always high after a week of supplement use.

DIM 3X Treats Gynecomastia

Being overweight has its own disadvantages one of which is gynecomastia. Of course, this is the most awkward situation for men who have only estrogen in their circulatory system. DIM3X prevents estrogen, breasts breast tissues formation and as a result, gives you chiseled pectoral muscles.

How Do You Use PrimeGENIX DIM 3X?

Usually, the bottle of estrogen blockers looks cheap and containers are mostly plastic. PrimeGENIX DIM 3X has 90 capsules in one bottle, the regular dose per day is 3 capsules. With 3X bioavailability and maximum gains, DIM 3X offers better absorption than 90% of over the counter estrogen blocker supplements in 2022.

Allergic individuals will have no issues with PrimeGENIX DIM 3X as the supplement has no allergy-inducing components and that’s a guarantee.