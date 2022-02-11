On the Record: Feb. 11, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Anthony Neri wrote a story this week on a new master’s of midwifery program being introduced at the University of Iowa. The hope is that the program will provide more trained professionals in maternal health to rural areas in Iowa. Next, news reporter Alli Lipsit discusses her story on how the UI has changed the way students quarantine while living in the residence halls and what students have experienced. Finally, news reporter Sam Knupp discusses his story on the Corridor Entertainment Group’s success despite the pandemic.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.