Green Malay Kratom – Best Kratom Strain?

Malay Kratom, specifically Green Malay Kratom, is one of the most accessible forms of kratom available today in the United States. However, those new to the world of kratom may be wondering what kratom is all about and what makes Green Malay kratom so particularly special. Once you know the basics, kratom is quite easy to understand. Here’s all you ever wanted to know about Green Malay Kratom.

Kratom: What Is It?

Kratom is made from the dried and crushed leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree that is grown in Southeast Asia. The kratom tree, which is in the evergreen family, flourishes in tropical, humid climates, which is why they are both easily cultivated and found naturally in the dense forests of the region.

The kratom tree itself is quite impressive. They can grow to be 80 feet tall – or sometimes even higher. The leaves themselves are glossy and bright green – and just so happen to be the key ingredient in the creation of kratom. These trees need nutrient-dense soil and a lot of sunlight to thrive, which is why you seldom find these trees growing well in other parts of the world.

To make kratom, the leaves are harvested by farmers. The leaves are then thoroughly cleaned to help reduce contamination risk, and then dried on racks either indoors or outdoors. Different kratom strains may have slightly different drying processes, but all strains are dried or fermented and then crushed into a fine powder – a powder that is the kratom you are most likely familiar with today.

The Different Kratom Strains

You can find kratom trees naturally in places such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The different strains are often named for two things: where the tree grows and the color.

In the process of making kratom, different strains may be harvested at different times in the lifecycle of the leaves. The maturity level they reach often indicates their color, which includes: