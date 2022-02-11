Green Malay Kratom – Best Kratom Strain?
February 11, 2022
Mitragyna Speciosa, also known as the kratom tree, is a simple evergreen that grows densely in the lush valleys of Southeast Asia. For centuries, those living in Southeast Asia have known of kratom and it’s been a cornerstone of their cultural practices for just as long. Now, kratom is starting to become popular all around the world, including in the United States.
Malay Kratom, specifically Green Malay Kratom, is one of the most accessible forms of kratom available today in the United States. However, those new to the world of kratom may be wondering what kratom is all about and what makes Green Malay kratom so particularly special. Once you know the basics, kratom is quite easy to understand. Here’s all you ever wanted to know about Green Malay Kratom.
Kratom: What Is It?
Kratom is made from the dried and crushed leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree that is grown in Southeast Asia. The kratom tree, which is in the evergreen family, flourishes in tropical, humid climates, which is why they are both easily cultivated and found naturally in the dense forests of the region.
The kratom tree itself is quite impressive. They can grow to be 80 feet tall – or sometimes even higher. The leaves themselves are glossy and bright green – and just so happen to be the key ingredient in the creation of kratom. These trees need nutrient-dense soil and a lot of sunlight to thrive, which is why you seldom find these trees growing well in other parts of the world.
To make kratom, the leaves are harvested by farmers. The leaves are then thoroughly cleaned to help reduce contamination risk, and then dried on racks either indoors or outdoors. Different kratom strains may have slightly different drying processes, but all strains are dried or fermented and then crushed into a fine powder – a powder that is the kratom you are most likely familiar with today.
The Different Kratom Strains
You can find kratom trees naturally in places such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The different strains are often named for two things: where the tree grows and the color.
In the process of making kratom, different strains may be harvested at different times in the lifecycle of the leaves. The maturity level they reach often indicates their color, which includes:
- White – These leaves are harvested early in their lifecycle
- Green – These leaves are harvested in the middle of their lifecycle
- Red – These leaves are harvested closest to full maturity
The maturity level of the leaves when they are harvested does more than simply denote their color category, it also denotes the composition of the key alkaloids in the leaves. The alkaloids occur naturally in kratom leaves, but the different alkaloid composition in the leaves accounts for their different alkaloid profiles and gives rise to the preference that people have for one color or strain over another. Of course, the place the leaves are grown also impacts the alkaloid profile due to the nutrients in the soil and growing conditions.
Kratom Alkaloids: A Closer Look
Plants are composed of natural chemical compounds, commonly referred to as phytochemicals. Alkaloids are a specific type of chemical compound found in plants such as the kratom tree. However, alkaloids are quite special as they can interact with the physiology of a living thing, depending on the concentration of the alkaloids in the plant. Caffeine is one example of an alkaloid found in coffee beans that people have come to know and love.
There are two alkaloids found in kratom that account for its unique alkaloid profile in the plant world: mitragynine and 7-hydroxy-mitragynine, though overall there are at least 28 different types of alkaloids found in kratom. The alkaloid profile of each strain of kratom is slightly different, which is why some people have their favorite strains such as Green Malay Kratom.
Green-veined strains of kratom tend to have higher concentrations of the alkaloid mitragynine, but Malaysian strains tend to be lower in mitragynine than other kratom strains, likely due to the conditions under which they were grown. 7-hydroxymitragynine tends to be more abundant in red-veined kratom strains.
As the plant matures, alkaloid balances naturally shift. Mitragynine levels tend to be higher in younger plants while 7-hydroxymitragynine is often more abundant in older leaves. This shift in alkaloid levels also accounts for the difference in the colors. In the earlier stages of life, the veins of kratom leaves are white shifting to green and then finally to a reddish hue when they reach full maturity.
Green Malay Kratom: What Is It?
There are many different types of kratom you can find if you’re in the market – you have plenty of choices. Still, Green Malay Kratom takes a top place as one of the most popular strains.
Grown in Malaysia, the kratom tree Green Malay’s leaves are harvested from is a survivor. It has an amazing ability to survive in difficult environments and leaves themselves have a lot of durability. As a green-veined strain, the leaves are harvested in the middle of their lifecycle but still manage to maintain one of the highest alkaloid concentrations of the different kratom strains, which is one of the things people love about it. On top of that, this variety can maintain its alkaloid profile in storage, giving it staying power, which accounts for both its prevalence on the market and its popularity.
What To Look For When Buying Green Malay Kratom
When buying Green Malay kratom, how do you know what to look for to ensure that you’re getting quality, pure, safe kratom? Even if you don’t know a lot about this now, if you look for these things, then you should get a kratom product you will be happy with.
Know the Source
Companies that are reputable kratom vendors will source this Southeast Asian herb responsibly and only from quality sources they’ve established relationships with. They should know where it is farmed, who is farming it, and the practices used to treat and package it after it’s been harvested.
Buy only from vendors who have long-standing relationships with kratom farmers and you should ensure you’re getting a good product.
Laboratory Testing
Another way you can ensure that you’re only getting the best kratom is through lab-testing for quality and purity. The ingredients on any kratom packaging should be 100% Mitragyna speciosa. Just remember that lab testing is not required in the United States, which is why you need to look for vendors who use the testing guidelines established by the American Kratom Association.
Look at the Packaging
They say not to judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to kratom you should totally judge it by its packaging. Make sure it was packaged per the American Kratom Association’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Standards Program, which lets you know that it meets or exceeds the requirements established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for manufacturing.
Look for these features on the kratom packaging itself:
- Tamper-free and sealed
- Resealable
- Child Proof
- Resistant to Light
If it checks these boxes, then chances are it’s a good product.
Conclusion
Green Malay Kratom may be easy to find, but that’s not the only reason it’s so popular. It also happens to be one of the best strains of kratom available on the market. Shop for some today to find out for yourself!