Counsels in FIJI sexual assault case may revisit subpoena for UI records

Lawyers in the case will have a week to attempt to narrow the grounds of a subpoena of University of Iowa records.

In the case of an alleged sexual assault against two University of Iowa Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) members, lawyers for both parties have until next Friday to determine if they want to proceed with a current request to subpoena records from the university about the defendants.

Eashaan Vajpeyi, lawyer for UI student Makena Solberg, filed a subpoena on Dec. 14 requesting the UI produce any records pertaining to misconduct by the UI FIJI chapter and defendants Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan, who Solberg has accused of sexually assaulting her in September 2020, according to court documents.

Steffen’s lawyer filed a motion to quash, or render invalid, the subpoena on Dec. 28. Meloan, who is representing himself, did the same on Jan. 3 on the grounds that the subpoena would violate their privacy rights.

Defense attorney Leon Spies, representing Steffen; Vajpeyi; and Meloan were present at a court hearing on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse to discuss the motion and the subpoena.

Vajpeyi told Judge Kevin McKeever that receiving the records would help build his case against the FIJI chapter and defend against Steffen and Meloan’s claims against Solberg for defamation.

He said if there are sexual assault or misconduct claims against Steffen, Meloan, or FIJI in general in the UI’s records, it would call into question whether FIJI knew or potentially lied about the mens’ past to allow them into the fraternity.

Vajpeyi added that if Steffen claims that he has never been accused of sexual assault or misconduct, and there are claims in the UI records, it can negate any defamation claims.

Meloan did not speak during the hearing. Spies stated, as written in the motion to quash, that the subpoena was too broad and vague, and most of the records received would be irrelevant to the case.

Spies added that the UI records are confidential and should not be allowed to be seen by the prosecution.

McKeever said he will keep the record open until next Friday, Feb. 18, so the counsels can meet to discuss narrowing down the subpoena. Otherwise, he will give a ruling on the current subpoena.