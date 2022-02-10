Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Utah Grizzlies

The Iowa Heartlanders faced off with the Utah Grizzlies at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Grizzlies beat the Heartlanders, 5-4, in overtime when Utah forward Benjamin Tardif scored the game-winning goal.

An action packed first period commenced as both teams each scored 3 points. Utah’s Brian Bowen scored 2 while his teammate, Mason Mannek scored the 3rd goal. Iowa had three scorers for each point: Ryan Kuffner, Fedor Gordeev, and Zach White.

The second period was more tame as each team only scored 1 point each with Utah’s Mason Mannek and Iowa’s Kris Bennett being the goal scorers.

No goals were scored in the third period despite Utah’s eight attempts and Iowa’s 12.

Utah attempted four shots in overtime before forward Benjamin Tardif shot the game-winning goal at just over two and a half minutes.

The Heartlanders will face off with the Grizzlies again at Xtreme Arena on Friday, Feb. 11.