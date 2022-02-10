Iowa women’s basketball reschedules two games against Indiana
The Hawkeyes will face the Hoosiers twice in three days — once in Bloomington, Indiana, and again in Iowa City.
February 10, 2022
Iowa women’s basketball has rescheduled two games against No. 7 Indiana, per a Thursday release.
Iowa was originally supposed to play Indiana on Jan. 20 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the Hoosiers postponed the game because of COVID-19 issues within their program.
The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers will now face off twice in three days.
Iowa was originally scheduled to play Indiana in Bloomington on Feb. 20. Now, the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers will play in Bloomington on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m., pushing the game up one day.
The two teams will then face off again on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s home game will be aired on BTN.