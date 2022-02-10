City Circle Theatre Company to present ‘Camelot In Concert’

Telling the story of King Arthur, Camelot In Concert is a performance filled with love, lust, and conflict, to be presented by City Circle Theatre Company on Feb. 11-13.

An actor portraying Merlin performs a song in City Circle Theatre Company’s new play “Camelot In Concert” on February 10, 2021. The music-filled production is set to be enjoyed by the public February 11-13, 2022 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

The story of King Arthur will be brought to life once more under the bright stage lights at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot In Concert, which takes place in a fictionalized age with knights and royalty accompanied by heated conflicts, will transport the audience across space and time.

City Circle Theatre Company will present the musical Feb. 11-13 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Camelot In Concert is the third of five shows sponsored by the City Circle Theatre Company. In May, the company will present Legally Blonde the Musical, and Monty Python’s Spamalot will be showcased in June.

The turnaround time from auditions to performance for Camelot In Concert was short compared to that of a traditional performance with the City Circle Theatre Company. Auditions for Camelot In Concert were held just before the holiday season and rehearsals started in early January.

“This is an unusually short time period because it’ll be six weeks from first rehearsal to performance,” Habley said. “For most musicals — at least amateur musicals, we take around eight to 10 weeks to get ready.”

Wes Habley, the music director for Camelot In Concert, said the musical has several concepts working in tandem to create a story that pulls in the audience.

RELATED: Riverside Theatre’s new location promises bright future

“Camelot is a standard, tried and true, old-fashioned book musical full of love, lust, and conflict,” Habley said.

Habley said he is looking forward to the aspects of performance that he is most involved in: sound. With a 32-piece orchestra accompanying the other performers on stage rather than in the pit, talented singers, and classic songs from the musical, Habley is anticpating a great show.

“For anybody who’s been involved in musical theater, there are some absolutely gorgeous songs in the show,” Habley said.

By virtue of this production being ‘in Concert,’ the musical elements are at the forefront of the show. The director of the performance, Josh Sazon, explained how sets and costumes were slightly cut down to emphasize the orchestra and vocal performers.

“The lovely thing about the 32-piece orchestra is the sound they make. The not so lovely thing about it is when they’re on stage, they take up a heck of a lot of room,” Sazon said. “So, we have a much smaller space to work with.”

Despite the focus on music and limited space, the acting and other theatrical components are still strong. Both Habley and Sazon said they were looking forward to seeing the final product which resulted from the time and dedication the team committed to the show.

Several components work in tandem to create a cohesive production. Between the music, acting, and choreography, it takes effective collaboration for successful results.

“I work directly with the director responsible for the artistic content and choreographer who is teaching the dance,” Habley said. “We’re a three-person team.”

Sazon said that because of COVID-19-related concerns, the team working with Camelot In Concert has prioritized safety, but is looking forward to the opportunity to see a live performance once again.

“These days, putting things up on stage, having live performances with an audience — it’s almost an exception to the rule until fairly recently,” Sazon said. “So especially now, especially these days, I think we’re all very appreciative of having the opportunity to do this.”