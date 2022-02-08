Stormlikes+Discuss+Digital+Service+For+Financial+Services

Everything is in the digital era now. Even the older industries have changed their marketing strategies to keep up with all the new changes. In the world of finance where numerous industry regulations have made it quite difficult for various businesses to branch out with digital marketing strategies, you need to become creative. More than half of the financial service organizations out there are increasing their digital marketing budget to keep up with the latest trends.

Currently, fewer businesses are still doing cold calls. Rather, they are investing in data-driven and consumer-targeted digital advertising. If you are running a business in the financial sector, you need to think about increasing your digital marketing efforts, here are the top 6 digital marketing tips from Stormlikes that you should consider if you want to spend your budget wisely.

1. Focus On The Customer Experience

Are you getting a lot of leads but with fewer conversions? Well, it happens to many businesses out there. Actually, only 22% of businesses are comfortable with their conversion rates. The lack of conversions is an inefficiency and a sign that money isn’t being spent properly. For every $50 that businesses are spending on acquiring new customers, they are spending an extra $1 to convert them. Well, how can you turn these leads into clients?

Start by looking into the foundation of digital marketing, targeted messaging and customer experience. Most of the trends in the financial service market indicate that consumers are looking for a digital relationship with their banks. Actually, most people prefer accessing their banks digitally. By optimizing the customer experience in the banking and finance sector, you can guarantee the best digital presence. It will come out in how you provide actual services and how you market them. Millennials are happy to look through the available banking options online. You should be able to convert your customers if you focus on engaging them through their preferred channels.

2. Mobilize Your Mobile Efforts

If you are looking for the best way to market financial services, you can’t ignore mobile marketing options. Yes, you have too much to deal with instead of worrying about your mobile site. However, everyone is accessing information on their smart devices, so your financial services should also be accessible. Many internet users search everything on their smartphones much more than people who use computers. Most people spend more than 3 hours a day on their phones. As such, you have a huge change to connect and engage with potential clients if you consider mobile marketing.

The most important thing about having a successful mobile site is usability and customization. Customers are looking for mobile sites that want to customize their experience to their location. They are looking for sites with intuitive navigation without a lot of clicking. Mobile financial sites should also have built-in message options to allow faster communication between the customer and the company. If your mobile sites still need a lot of work, you can allocate your marketing budget to hire a professional team that can guarantee the best results.

3. Don’t Forget About The Chatbots

Robots are not here to replace humans in the business world. Rather, they are enhancing everyone. You have higher chances of securing a deal if you respond to your leads in less than 1 hour instead of spending more time. Chatbots also make it easier for you to connect with your leads and get a quick response. If you want the best results, you should use chatbots in your digital marketing strategy for your mobile and desktop site. They can be found on the bottom corner of the screen where customers easily type what they want.

For instance, if they are looking to open an account or check the status of their current account, they can check without fail. Besides ensuring a fast response, chatbots will qualify your leads effortlessly. They can direct questions and comments to the people they are intended for. Chatbots are part of real-time marketing that attend to consumer desires for instant connectivity. If your prospective clients can engage faster, they will definitely stick around.

4. Capitalize On Content

Every type of marketing strategy depends on 2 fonts, generating leads and converting them to customers. You can achieve both of these things effortlessly with original content. The best content marketing strategies will generate more leads than traditional marketing tips. It helps bring out the authority that allows you to convert effortlessly. It’s very important in financial services where there’s very little you can use to distinguish between businesses, their competitors and consumers have less incentive towards brand loyalty.

You can choose from different content medium but you should focus on the types of content that customers are willing to share information such as white papers, case studies, e-books, third party/analyst reports and webinars. Alternatively, you should spend less time on content that generates fewer leads such as video, podcasts and infographics. Remember, the financial market is in a strategic niche that allows people to make the best out of content marketing. That’s because the topics that people deal with aren’t usually in layman terms, they are harder to understand. Well, you can use this to your advantage by creating original content that relies on your own expertise to bring in more customers and provide the best insight into topics they usually care about.

5. Take Advantage Of Social Media

Are you wondering whether Instagram and Twitter work for banks? Yes, these and more social media platforms are perfect for people in the financial sector. By 2018, Twitter had registered more than 336 million users globally. Instagram has recorded a billion users. On the other hand, other social media platforms such as Snapchat, Pinterest and Facebook have also acquired millions of users, and the numbers are increasing tremendously every passing year. Yes, it seems there is quite a disconnect between the strict financial world and the more relaxed social media world but the former always benefits the latter effortlessly.

Remember, social media for corporates works a little differently than for individuals. You should avoid the frequent status updates and post compelling imagery representing your brand and what it can do. You should look at financial service companies that have been successful on social media and discern what they do that's working perfectly. For instance, they might focus on highlighting the people working behind the brand or they are good at choosing the right hashtags. Of course, you need to know that there is a learning curve with social media. You shouldn't expect large benefits immediately. It will take sometime before you get a lot of followers and get the best engagements. Take your time to learn for the best results.