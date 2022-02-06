Photos: No. 16 Iowa women’s gymnastics vs. Penn State

The Iowa Women’s Gymnastics team hosted the Cancer Awareness Meet against Penn State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 196.125-195.325.

Iowa took first place in three events with a score of 49.100, 48.475, and 49.650 for vault, beam and floor, respectively. Iowa’s first place winners included junior Linda Zivat scoring 9.875 on vaut, and junior JerQuavia Henderson scoring 9.850 on beam and 9.975 on floor. Henderson also took first place in the all-around with a score of 39.425. Penn State’s Nikki Beckwith took first in bars with a score of 9.900.

Iowa travels to Piscataway, N.J on Feb. 11, where they will face off Rutgers University.