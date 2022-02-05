Iowa track and field’s Jenoah McKiver sets program record at Meyo Invitational

The Hawkeyes competed at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, over the weekend, setting three Iowa track and field program records.

Iowa’s Jenoah McKiver leads the pack during the men’s 600-meter premiere run at the 2022 Larry Wieczorek Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation building on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. McKiver placed first with a time of 1:16.08, setting a school record, a meet record, and a facility record. The Larry Wieczorek Invitational hosted Baylor, Gonzaga, Mount Mercy, the University of Northern Iowa, Purdue, Wartburg and the University of Wisconsin.

Iowa track and field freshman Jenoah McKiver broke his own record at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, this weekend.

As the Hawkeye men’s track and field team swept the top seven places in the 600-meter, McKiver won the race in one minute and 15.36 seconds — one second faster than his previous record.

McKiver, the reigning Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, moved into sixth place in NCAA history with his performance.

Iowa also dominated the women’s 600-meter, as Hawkeyes claimed the top four spots. Senior Mallory King notched a career-best in the 600-meter with a time of 1:28.45. King’s time is good for third-best in Iowa track and field program history.

“The entire 600-meter group ran terrific today from top to bottom,” Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said in a release Friday. “We ran multiple personal and season-bests. The top-10 all-time list continues to be rewritten.”

The Hawkeyes started in the throwing events on Friday, as senior Nia Britt and junior Amanda Howe claimed third and fourth in the weight throw. Both throwers set personal-bests in the event. Britt recorded a 20.94-meter throw, while Howe threw 20.85 meters.

Senior Tyler Lineau won gold in the men’s weight throw, throwing 22.20 meters to improve his own school record.

Senior Nik Curtiss, a ten-time Division II All-American in his three-year career at Tiffin, also set a school record in the men’s shot put. Curtiss threw 19.29 meters, breaking a mark set by former Hawkeye Reno Tuufuli in 2018.

The freshman duo of Khullen Jefferson and Chadrick Richards led the way in the men’s 200-meter, finishing in 21.25 and 21.42 seconds, respectively.

Freshman Miya Brines finished second in the women’s 60-meter hurdle finals, securing a career-best time in 8.59 seconds.

McKiver continues to succeed

Freshman Jenoah McKiver has improved his times throughout the Hawkeyes’ past three meets.

At Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 21-22, McKiver set a school record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:16.8.

The following weekend at the Razorback Invitational Jan. 28-29, he recorded a 45.78 second time in the 400 meters at the Razorback Invitational — second place nationally.

Now, McKiver leads the nation with a 1:15.36 time in the 600-meter, set at the Meyo Invitational.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will split up next weekend for two meets.

Iowa will travel to Ames for the Iowa State Classic and Fayetteville to compete in Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational on Feb. 11-12.