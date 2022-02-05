Iowa men’s wrestling still hungry after 29-6 win over No. 9 Wisconsin on senior day

The Hawkeyes have their eyes on what lies ahead of them as the postseason draws nearer.

Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands watches a match during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 9 Wisconsin in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 29-6.

Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, and Tom Brands all stressed the same thing when they met with reporters Saturday evening: There’s more to be done.

Marinelli, Kemerer, and Brands spoke to the media fresh off a 29-6 home win over Wisconsin.

“We got a lot of work to do,” said Brands, who is the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s head coach. “We gotta work harder in matches. We gotta work harder to finish. We gotta work harder to wrestle the full seven minutes. It’s not going to come easy. So, you gotta work hard and then it can go your way easier.”

Marinelli, who wrestles at 165 pounds for Iowa, earned an 8-5 win over sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti. Even with the quality win, Marinelli isn’t satisfied.

“I thought I could’ve scored way more,” Marinelli said. “Got a little sloppy here and there. I know I’m capable of just dominating way more on my hand fighting and getting to my attacks more. I finished solid on a couple of those attacks, but I let [Hamiti] roll a little bit, and that’s where that guy’s good.”

Fifth-ranked Marinelli handed Hamiti — a 17-0 true freshman — his first college loss.

Marinelli is now 16-1 this season. Saturday’s dual was his last at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “The Bull” posted a 24-1 career record at home.

Kemerer, like Marinelli, closed his Carver-Hawkeye Arena book Saturday. His 11-2 win via major decision over No. 23 Andrew McNally added four points to the Hawkeyes’ team total.

With around one minute left in his match, Kemerer — who is a seventh-year senior — nearly secured a fall. The officials didn’t give Kemerer the call, so he had to settle for a four-point near-fall.

While Kemerer did enjoy his last match at Carver, he’s still got his eyes on what lies ahead of him.

“We’re just a very forward-looking group and always looking to what’s next,” Kemerer said. “We have a lot of wrestling left.”

Kemerer and Marinelli, who have a combined seven All-America honors and four Big Ten titles, are gearing up for the postseason.

Kemerer reached his first NCAA Championship Final a year ago, falling to Penn State’s Carter Starocci in sudden victory.

Marinelli has only advanced past the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals once. He’s never placed higher than sixth at the national tournament.

Two regular season duals stand between the Hawkeyes and the postseason.

No. 2 Iowa will take on No. 10 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 12. The dual has been dubbed “The Bout at the Ballpark.”

The Hawkeyes’ last regular season matchup will come in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the Hawkeyes take on the eighth-ranked Cornhuskers on Feb. 20.