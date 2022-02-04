Similarities+and+Differences+Between+the+US+and+Canadian+Gambling+Markets

Although the two countries share a border, and many interesting cultural similarities, the statuses of their gambling landscapes are not exactly the same. Both countries have state-specific regulations, and both have different opinions on gambling that vary from region to region. However, their level of restrictiveness is really different.

Let’s take a look at some of the main similarities and differences between the gambling markets in the US and Canada.

Market Size

When it comes to the US, in the second quarter of 2021, the gambling revenue hit $13.6 billion, which is now the new industry record. The total revenue for the year 2021 went over $44 billion, surpassing the record of $43.6 billion that was set in 2019.

Canada, on the other hand, has a bit different figures. The current market size is estimated to be $14 billion, and it is projected to grow higher in the years to come, as currently, 66% of adults in the country engage in some form of gambling.

Laws and Regulations

There are significant differences between the gambling laws in Canada and in the US. However, there is one big similarity, too. Namely, both countries allow their state and provinces to regulate the market on their own.

This means that, when it comes to the US, for example, gambling regulations can be even complete opposites. Take for instance Utah and New Jersey – in Utah, any form of gambling, even state lottery, is strongly rejected and prohibited by law; while New Jersey approves everything, even online casino websites. Today, the US federal law mostly allows gambling, with certain restrictions when it comes to online and interstate activities. If we include state-run lotteries, then we can say that almost every state allows some form of wagering (except for Utah and Hawaii). At the moment, online casinos are only allowed in New Jersey, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Connecticut.

When compared to its neighboring country, Canada’s legal restrictions are much looser. In general, gambling is only illegal when it’s not managed or licensed by the government, either on a federal or a provincial level. The rule applies to both land-based casinos and charitable options like raffles and bingo. Online games of chance are somewhat of a gray area since such platforms cannot be operated within the country’s borders, but it is allowed to join out-of-country sites that have proper licensing.

Access to Online Establishments

Players in the United States must be physically located in one of the states that have regulated the online casino market before they can join any of the operators and invest real money. Online establishments will use advanced geolocation tools to determine whether the user is legally allowed to play. Some jurisdictions use another layer of protection – they restrict the players’ payments, referring back to the Unlawful Internet Gambling Act from 2006.

As opposed to many US states, Canadian players are allowed to join many of the foreign operators like SuperSeven where they can enjoy different games, with slots being by far the most selected. There, players can encounter many famous titles like Sweet Bonanza, Book of Dead, KISS Reels of Rock, and many more. Most online services available for the country’s residents operate from areas such as the UK and Malta.

Land-based Venues

There are somewhere around 460 casinos in the United States. As most people know, Las Vegas is the country’s most famous gambling city with more than 100 venues available. In 2017, together they brought the revenue of almost $6.5 billion. Other popular gaming places are Atlantic City in New Jersey, Reno in Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and the riverboat venues in Louisiana.

In Canada, land-based establishments can be found in almost all provinces and territories, with Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island as the only exceptions. There are more than 100 venues in total across the country, and around 25 of them are located in Ontario alone. The country is home to another popular type of venue called ‘racinos’, which are focused on a number of different race tracks.

In the end, the two countries have one important thing in common – both have well-developed markets of Native American gambling establishments.

Most Popular Games

Online poker, Texas Hold’em in particular, is the most preferred game in 14 states of America. Other extremely popular games are slot machines, bingo, five-card draw, and craps, followed by baccarat and three-card draw. Most Americans are also fans of sports betting, especially when it comes to professional leagues like NFL and NBA. The lottery is another popular category that generates a significant amount of revenue every year. Today, the lottery is available in 45 states, as well as in the Virgin Islands, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico.

In Canada, thousands of people engage in slots, making it one of the most popular games in the country. Slots are mostly loved due to their simplicity and the fact they are inexpensive to play. Poker is another game loved by Canadians, and their favorite version is Texas Hold’Em, just like in the United States. Other casino games that are in high demand are baccarat and roulette.

Games of chance have been there for centuries, and people all over the world turn to them for fun and excitement. Although the United States and Canada are geographically close, their gambling landscapes have plenty of differences, especially within their laws and regulations.