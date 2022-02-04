Fran McCaffery to miss Iowa men’s basketball’s game against Minnesota

The head coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes’ game on Sunday, Iowa Athletics announced.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks with his team during a timeout of a basketball game between Iowa and No. 6 Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-73. Iowa scored 33 points in the first half.

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has entered health and safety protocols will miss Sunday’s game against Minnesota after testing positive for COVID-19, Iowa Athletics announced Friday.

At the time of publication, Iowa Athletics has not announced that any other Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete or coach has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hawkeyes are still slated to take on the Golden Gophers on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa’s game against Ohio State on Thursday was postponed because of mechanical issues with the Hawkeyes’ plane and winter weather conditions in Columbus.

Iowa is scheduled to tip off against Minnesota at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday.