Modere Trim Review: Benefits, Side Effects, Ingredients and Costs

Modere Trim is one of the most popular weight loss supplements on the market right now. You will no doubt have seen this weight loss supplement advertised online; it is plastered all over health and fitness blogs, and dozens of popular fitness YouTubers have published positive Modere Trim reviews on their channels.

In this Modere Trim review, we are going to take a closer look at this fat burning product and ask whether or not it really works as advertised. We will examine the ingredients in Modere Trim, the potential side effects, and both good and bad reviews published by real users. We will then compare Modere Trim to other weight loss supplements to see if it is the best option for you right now.

How is Modere Trim supposed to work?

So what is Modere Trim supposed to do exactly?

Well, part of what makes Modere Trim so popular is the fact it claims to do so much more than other weight loss supplements on the market right now. Not only does Modere Trim claim to accelerate fat reduction by promoting body fat metabolism, it also promises to “improve muscle tone” and overall body composition.

Modere Trim claims to be able to do the following:

Supports fat metabolism*

Inhibits cellular fat storage*

Supports a reduction in fat cells*

Improves muscle tone*

Restores youthful-looking skin*

Supports joint, muscle fitness and connective tissue health*

Supports healthy hair, nails, gums and eyes*

That’s quite an impressive array of benefits for a weight loss supplement. Modere Trim claims to do a lot more than other weight management products. The question is, can it really do all of this, or are these just empty promises? To find out, we need to review Modere Trim’s ingredients.

Modere Trim Ingredients

To find out if Modere Trim really works, we need to take a look at the ingredients.

Here is a list of the ingredients in Modere Trim:

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Liquid Biocell (Hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage)

Obviously, these are not ingredients we are used to seeing in weight loss supplements or so-called “body composition” supplements. One thing to note is that we DO NOT KNOW how any of the ingredients in Modere Trim are dosed. The dosages are hidden behind proprietary blends. So there could be 5g of CLA, or there could be 1mg of CLA. We simply don’t know. There are also only two ingredients in Modere Trim. This is also highly unusual for diet pills and weight loss supplements.

We will now quickly go through both of these ingredients and explain what they do, how they are supposed to work, and what the scientific evidence has to say.

CLA

Conjugated Linoleic Acid, or CLA for short, is commonly used by athletes to promote weight loss and improved body composition. Animal studies clearly show CLA having a positive effect on body fat levels and lean muscle mass. Human studies have shown less dramatic changes in body composition, but CLA does usually make a positive difference to body fat levels and lean muscle mass ratios.

Modere Trim claims that CLA is something of a miracle supplement. They state: “Not only does CLA support fat metabolism, it actually helps block fat transport from the bloodstream into fat cells, inhibiting fat absorption, reducing fat cell size and reducing fat cell formation.” There is little scientific evidence to support this claim.

However, Linoleic Acid happens to be a very common fatty acid in the human diet; it is found in great abundance in meat, dairy products, and certain vegetable oils. You probably consume a lot of CLA every day anyway if you eat a balanced, health diet. We doubt 1-5g of CLA – or however much is in Modere Trim – is going to help you lose weight in a big way.

Liquid Biocell

Liquid Biocell, a trademarked form of hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage, is the other active ingredient in Modere Trim. We have absolutely no idea why any dietary supplement would contain this ingredient.

Chicken sternal cartilage extract may be rich in hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides, but that isn’t going to do you any good whatsoever. Consuming these things orally is not thought to improve skin quality, joint health or muscle tone in any way. Even applying these things topically isn’t thought to be as effective as the cosmetics industry makes out! In other words, half of the ingredients in Modere Trim don’t actually help you lose weight, don’t increase fat metabolism, and don’t improve muscle tone or skin quality.

Modere Trim Cost & Where To Buy

The biggest downside of Modere Trim is the fact that it costs $99.99 per bottle. Each bottle gives you 30 servings, so essentially Modere Trim costs $99.99 per month, or $3.33 per day.

That is a lot of money compared to any other leading weight loss supplement on the market right now. Considering the only active ingredient in Modere Trim is Conjugated Linoleic Acid, and considering we have no idea how much we get per serving, then Modere Trim is terrible value for money.

Some weight loss supplements use 5-10 ingredients that have been clinically proven to promote weight loss, reduce cellular fat storage, and improve overall body composition and cost half of what Modere Trim costs.

Will Modere Trim Cause Side Effects?

Modere Trim is not thought to cause any serious side effects whatsoever. Modere Trim contains just two ingredients, and neither are thought to cause negative side effects, even mild ones.

Both CLA and chicken sternal cartilage extract have been studied in clinical trials using human subjects. Both have been deemed safe for human consumption, although neither have been found to be particularly effective for encouraging fat loss!

So is Modere Trim safe?

On the whole, yes it is safe. The problem is that it doesn’t look like it will do anything for you at all!

Of course, everyone is different. If you do experience any Modere Trim side effects, stop using the weight loss aid immediately and talk to your doctor. Mild Modere Trim side effects should subside once you stop using the fat burner. If you are having trouble losing weight, talk to your doctor; do not rely on Modere Trim to help you lose weight!

How Quickly Does Modere Trim work?

One common theme we saw in Modere Trim reviews was the fact that the weight loss pill seemingly takes forever to start working. Many users find that, after 30 days of taking Modere Trim every day, it still isn’t working as advertised! This is a long time for a fat burner to fail to deliver any results.

Modere Trim Review Conclusion: Does it work for weight loss?

Does Modere Trim really work?

The Modere Trim benefits we’re promised are pretty incredible; we’re told this dietary supplement does a lot more than just help you lose a few pounds of stubborn belly fat. Rather, we’re told that Modere Trim can help reduce fat cells in size and number, actively improve muscle tone and overall body composition, support joint health or promote healthy skin.

Unfortunately, we don’t think Modere Trim is really going to help you burn fat faster and improve body composition.

If you read our full Modere Trim review, you’ll see that we don’t think much of the ingredients in this supplement. CLA has never been found to be very effective for boosting fat metabolism. Chicken cartilage has never even been linked with helping individuals lose weight, and there is no hard evidence that it improves skin quality.

Worst of all, we don’t know how Modere Trim can claim to improve muscle tone. There’s nothing in here that can help with that. The only way to improve muscle tone and body composition is a healthy diet and a good training routine.

If you’re serious about losing fat while preserving lean muscle mass, improving body composition, and maintaining a healthy body fat percentage for the long-term, then don’t waste your money on Modere Trim. At $99.99 a month, this is an extremely overpriced fat burner. Instead, check out alternatives like PhenQ which offer far superior value for money and better results.