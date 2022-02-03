Iowa women’s basketball downs Wisconsin, 84-50, without two starters

The Hawkeyes were without juniors McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall in their starting lineup, who were injured in Monday’s game against Ohio State.

Iowa forward Addison O’Grady helps Iowa guard Caitlin Clark after a foul during a women’s basketball game between No. 21 Iowa and No. 23 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Ohio State fouled Iowa 14 times. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 92-88.

Iowa women’s basketball was down two starters on Thursday night against Wisconsin, but the shorthanded Hawkeyes conquered the Badgers, 84-50.

Juniors Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock were injured in the Hawkeyes’ game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night and did not dress for Thursday’s game.

Warnock aggravated a wrist injury she previously sustained against Penn State last week. She was wearing a cast on her left wrist in Madison on Thursday. Iowa did not specify what injury Marshall sustained against Ohio State on Monday.

Junior Tomi Taiwo and sophomore Kylie Feuerbach filled in for Marshall and Warnock in the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup.

Taiwo registered eight points, four points, and five rebounds. Feuerbach had four points and one assist, but committed five turnovers.

“We took care of business tonight,” head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame. “I’m really proud of the women that stepped up tonight, Tomi, Kylie, moving into a starting position.”

Iowa only had seven athletes dress on Thursday night. Four players out of Iowa’s roster of 13 were injured prior to the game against Ohio State — sophomores Shateah Wetering and Sharon Goodman are out for the season with ACL injuries, senior Logan Cook has been out with a lower leg injury since early January, and freshman AJ Ediger suffered a high ankle sprain in the Hawkeyes’ shootaround pregame on Monday night.

“I told my team, ‘Listen, we have enough with the seven who are going to dress tonight. We have enough to win this game, and don’t try to do something you wouldn’t do,'” Bluder said. “That’s what I was worried about.”

Marshall and Warnock are day-to-day with their injuries, per Iowa Athletics. Bluder said Cook and Ediger will be out for a while.

Big Picture

The Hawkeyes are back in the win column with their victory over the Badgers. Iowa lost to Ohio State, 92-88, on Monday, to snap a seven-game win streak.

Iowa is now 15-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big Ten, sitting at third in the conference.

Clark notches triple-double

Sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark notched her nation-leading fifth triple-double of the 2021-22 season on Monday night. Clark tabbed 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Clark’s sixth career triple-double matched former Hawkeye Sam Logic’s record. Logic played with the Hawkeyes from 2011-15.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will continue their road trip as they travel to No. 6 Michigan on Sunday. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.