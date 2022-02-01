South African President Urges Travel Restrictions Lift

When virologists first discovered the COVID-19 virus, the scientific community recognized that the world was facing a difficult situation. They knew that the virus would spread quickly among the global population unless leaders took drastic and unprecedented measures to stop the virus from circulating.

One thing that nobody knew was how the virus would mutate and what those mutations would mean.

Fortunately for the rest of the world, there are dedicated labs with teams of scientists focused only on tracking those mutations. If they find any new variant, they can sound the alarm bell and notify the rest of the world.

A key element of protecting the global population against coronavirus is ensuring that the countermeasures are the most effective.

The world has recently been effective at limiting the devastation of the virus. However, a large part of that is the rollout of vaccines. So, if the vaccines cannot combat new variations of the disease, there needs to be a new strategy.

Of the different strains of the virus identified, two of them have come from South Africa. At first glance, it would seem that South Africa has had bad luck, and judging by the rest of the world’s response to the identification of those strains, it would seem everyone else agrees.

The snap reaction from global leaders, especially those in the West, has been to shut off their borders to travelers coming from South Africa. Many have also banned their citizens from visiting that part of the world, even if they already had a South African visa application approved.

While it may sound like cutting off the source of the virus is the smart move, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is urging his fellow leaders to hold off on doing so with regards to Omicron, the newest COVID-19 variation.

The justification behind his pleas is twofold. The biggest reason the travel restrictions are unfair is that, although the Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa, that does not mean that it originated in South Africa. What it means is that there was a dedicated team of South African scientists working to identify new strains of the virus.

While this is no doubt a gift to humanity, it seems that the reward for working to track the virus’s mutations is to have your country cut off from the rest of the world. This is not only a huge slap in the face, it is also going to have a direct impact on the economy of South Africa, which brings us to the second reason behind the president’s urging to lift the travel restrictions.

The majority of the countries that have put in travel bans against South Africa and its neighboring nations are from the global West. These tend to be more financially robust economic centers that can weather the proverbial storm of a few weeks or months without tourism.

However, South Africa derives a huge amount of money from outside investment and tourism. Essentially, by restricting movement to and from South Africa, the powerful leaders of the world are sending the message to South Africa that they will be punished for doing the world a favor in finding this new strain.

President Ramaphosa is especially critical of these new measures because Omicron was already in Europe before it was found in South Africa. By asking the rest of the world to lift the restrictions, he is not communicating that the Omicron variant is not dangerous.

Instead, he is asking for a bit of patience and calmness. Mostly, he is calling for the end to any rash decisions that will greatly impact his citizens. Much is not yet known about this strain of the virus so it is best to act with that in mind.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed up the president’s urges not to act with haste and impose bans, especially considering the financial implications of doing so to a country or countries from a part of the world that needs economic development.

Instead, the best plan of action is to listen to the scientific evidence and then decide on the proper course to take. Vaccine campaigns, mask mandates, and local restrictions remain the best way to limit the spread of the virus, no matter the variant.

It would be a different story if scientists could prove that Omicron not only originated in one place in South Africa but that it had not had the chance to spread outside that zone. However, scientists are adamant that because Omicron has already spread across the world, banning specific countries will only harm that country instead of helping the others.

As Omicron moves throughout Europe and elsewhere, the travel bans will continue to look less and less necessary. Perhaps the leaders of those countries will listen to their South African counterpart’s urges.