Rep. Jacoby seeking reelection

The legislator said he wants to continue working to address workforce issues and raise Iowa’s education ranking.

State Representative Dave Jacoby (D- Coralville) answered questions at a Johnson County Legislative Forum held by The Daily Iowan at the Iowa City Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Questions were asked by The Daily Iowan staff and the general public, ranging from issues of public education funding and curriculum to state and federal COVID-19 response.

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, is seeking reelection in 2022.

Jacoby said he wants to continue working on Iowa’s tax code, expanding mental health access, and increasing funding for K-12 schools and public colleges and universities. He also said he wanted to develop opportunities for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math in public schools.

““It has been an honor serving the people of Coralville and Iowa City, and I ask for the opportunity to continue working for our community,” Jacoby said in a prepared statement released on Tuesday.

Jacoby’s announcement comes at a time when several incumbents in Johnson County are not seeking reelection. Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, and Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, plan to retire after their current term, and Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District.

Jacoby was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002 and he currently serves as the ranking member of the House Ways and Means committee. Before his election to state office, Jacoby served two terms on the Coralville City Council.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we need to make Iowa schools no. 1 again, and address the workforce/population issues,” he said.