Differences between All-Season, All-Weather, and Winter Tires Canada

Some regions experience intense winters and summers, with snow on the road and very high temperatures during summer. While most drivers are reluctant to buy winter tires Canada, those that drive on winter roads require these tires. Besides, the governments of these states need drivers to install winter tires when the season comes.

However, most drivers are reluctant to change their tires because they drive on all-season and all-weather tires. The name of these tires convinces the drivers that they can withstand all climates throughout the year, which is not true. Luckily, you can compare the characteristics of these tires online on different surfaces and temperatures to know if you need to buy winter, all-weather, or all-season tires. Let us get started.

i. Choosing The Right Tires For Winter

There are two different types of drivers. Some change their summer tires Canada into winter tires as soon as the temperatures drop. This protects the summer tires and keeps them in good condition for a long time because these tires’ material is made only for hot roads. Driving on cold roads will fasten the wear and tear of summer tires, forcing the driver to replace them sooner than they thought.

The other type of driver is those that ride on a set of all-weather tires throughout the year. These drivers move on wet and snowy roads with the same tires they used during summer. Although this is possible in areas that do not experience high-temperature changes, drivers are discouraged from using these tires in regions that experience intense winters.

ii. Drivers Who Need Winter Tires

Although winter tires online Canada are expensive to buy and install, they are a valuable asset to the driver during winter. These tires are made with a unique rubber that is more flexible during cold weather. They also have small metallic studs to help them break the snow on the road and move through. Winter tires have deeper treads that provide traction on wet roads and ensure necessary braking. Tires that don’t offer to brake can lead to accidents causing fatal injuries. Besides, with winter tires, the driver does not experience difficulties when cornering in wet roads.

Drivers who move in highways, unplowed roads, and mountains in snowy areas need winter tires. Driving on all-season or summer tires Canada in this climate fastens its wear because it is made with a rubber that cannot withstand very low temperatures.

Some of the conditions these drivers will face are heavy and hard-packed ice beside or on the road. They also drive on moderate or icy roads and harsh winters. However, installing winter tires will reduce the difficulties you would have faced with summer and all-weather tires.

iii. Drivers Who Need All-Weather Tires

These are the tires to buy if you drive in regions that suffer mild winters and summers. All-weather tires have a mountain snowflake symbol which is also found on winter tires but not on seasonal tires. It shows that they have passed all the traction requirements for winter performance and are a recommended choice.

Besides, these tires reduce the expense of changing your tires with every changing season. They will also reduce the hustle of getting a storage facility for your winter or summer tires once you change them. All-weather tires can drive on winter and summer roads but up to specific temperatures.

When buying all-weather tires, get them from reputable brands because they make quality products. They are made using a unique rubber that can adjust with temperature changes, and their treads provide traction in cold and warm roads. You should also ensure the tires are under the correct pressure before driving.

The all-weather tires Canada are suitable for drivers who live near urban areas and suburbs. You can also drive in the cities and highways in all-weather tires and if the temperatures are below 7 degrees Celsius.

iv. All-Season Tires

All-season tires are mostly confused with all-weather tires. These can also be driven all year round, but drivers in areas that experience even the least snow should get the all-weather tires. This is because all-season tires are mainly made for places with warmer climates. These tires lose their grip and traction when the temperatures fall below 7 degrees Celsius because they are not suitable for snowy areas.

When the temperatures are low, the rubber hardens, which lowers the responsiveness. A less responsive tire can lead to accidents because brakes are likely to fail. Also, ensure you buy all-season tires online Canada from reputable manufacturers. They will be more expensive, but you are guaranteed quality.