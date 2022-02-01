Curing Weed

Curing is the process of preserving organic materials, especially food by removing moisture. Chlorophyll and sugars are broken down before consumption, which ensures that bacteria won’t cause degradation. The ancient methods of curing through smoking and salting are applied to this day. However, innovations have also been introduced, like the use of nitrites in mass production.

Many plants are cured – hemp, bay leaves, sagebrush, tobacco, tea, cannabis are some examples. It is different for each type of plant. For example, some plants need a two-step process where they must be first dried before the curing can be done. Cannabis is a good example of this. There are also plants that can be sun-dried by hanging them, like the tea leaves to make them oxidize. Sometimes, artificial heat is also used for curing the plants. However, too much heat can smoke the leaves.

The weed curing process is intricate and very interesting. This guide will tell you how to cure cannabis.

What Is Curing Cannabis

When the flowers of weed are harvested, there will be a lot of chlorophyll, water in the buds, which flows through its veins. You cannot smoke the bud at this point because they are extremely moist. It must be dried, smoked before you can smoke it. Like sage, tobacco, the weed plant will be harvested as well as dried to make sure that its moisture evaporates. Some moisture content will be retained to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids.

Many growers believe that weed curing is essential to get a harvest that will provide flavorful, smooth smoke. You will also get cleaner smoke. They believe that the buds are ready only after the marijuana has been properly dried. The drying process focuses on removing the humidity and water and also making it more resistant to fungi.

However, the process of drying the buds can generate many compounds that leave a bad taste. This taste goes away with curing. The flavors also become delicious, which gives you the best quality weed that you get in the top places like a cannabis club in Barcelona or a café in Amsterdam.

Here are some benefits of marijuana curing…

Potency – Weed curing will influence the plant’s cannabinoids production and terpene profile. The freshly cut plant will keep ripening, just like the bananas do after they are plucked from the tree. The harvested branches won’t be able to draw nutrients. But the flowers can still get the nutrients from the branch. Cannabinoids can still develop fully.

Flavor – Curing will also ensure that the terpene profile is preserved and this is going to affect both the flavor and smell of the strains. Freshly cut weed still has a lot of starches, sugars, and chlorophyll, which makes it taste bad when you smoke it. This is why freshly plucked or improperly cured cannabis will taste bitter.

How to Cure Weed

Weed curing can be done in many ways. Whatever method you choose, it will be best if you start by curing in only small test batches to ensure that it is working for you. Trimming the harvest is always the first step, irrespective of which drying process you choose.

After cutting down the plant –

First, you must trim your buds. This will help in drying them evenly.

Keep some leaves on the bud, especially if it is arid in your place. This ensures that it won’t dry too quickly.

On the other hand, if it is humid in your place, then you should take out the buds from stems. Also, trim most of the leaves.

After trimming, now, you must decide on the best marijuana curing method. Here are some of the best methods –

The heating method, artificially, or through natural sunlight

You can hang the buds

Wet curing method

Curing in a jar

Fast curing of the buds

These are some of the best methods of curing to get the best quality weed. However, you should know that each process has its own advantages and disadvantages. So decide carefully. After all, you don’t want to ruin your harvest, and that too while you are coming to the end of the process.

Also remember, by curing the weed, you will be able to store the product more easily and its shelf-life will be extended as well.

How Long Does It Take To Cure Cannabis

There is no fixed rule on how long your marijuana buds should be cured. The cannabis industry uses various lengths of time. Each cultivator will choose different options. Also, some cannabis plants have sparse buds, while others have dense buds. So, you won’t find a Standard Operating Procedure regarding this.

Despite this, a slow process is always going to be better. The content of cannabinoids will decrease if you under-cure. The smoke is going to be harsh as a result. Best, you should cure cannabis for anything between four and eight weeks to get the right balance between fragrances and flavors. You will find harvesters who will be curing cannabis even for six months. Often, these are the best products.

Humidity and Perfect Temperature to Cure Marijuana

Make sure that you can maintain proper temperature levels and humidity while curing the weed. This is necessary to get the finest buds.

The humidity of your curing room should be between 60% and 65%. Also, store in a dry room where the temperature is around 20ºC.

How To Properly Store Weed

You can store the curing marijuana buds in airtight containers. Better still, the jar should have a Hygrometer. But first, separate the buds from their stems. Also, make sure that you keep the jar sealed. Keep the jar in a dark and dry place where there is no direct sunlight exposure.

Weed curing is the last step before you can smoke it. Do not be tempted to rush because this step is extremely critical. By curing marijuana in the proper way, you will get a flavorful and smooth smoke. Its potency will depend greatly on how you have dried and cured cannabis plants.