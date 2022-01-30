Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Kalamazoo Wings

The Kalamazoo Wings defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 3-2, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Wings scored the first goal of the hockey match in the first period.

Kuffner scored Iowa’s first goal in the first period to tie the game. In the second period, the Kalamazoo Wings scored two goals back-to-back, bringing their score to 3-1. The last goal scored in the game was during the final period and by the Heartlanders.

The Heartlander’s next game is away vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.