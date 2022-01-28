Iowa women’s tennis to compete at ITA Kickoff in Georgia

Iowa women’s tennis will take part in two matches this weekend in Athens, Georgia.

Iowa’s Michelle Bacalla serves the ball into play during a singles match at the Iowa Women’s Tennis meet in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Bacalla won the match, 2-1. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Eagles, 6-1.

Iowa women’s tennis will travel to Athens, Georgia, this weekend to compete in the ITA Kickoff at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Iowa will take on Mississippi State on Friday morning at 9 a.m. and then compete against either No. 3 Georgia or North Florida on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a near two-week break from action, as their match against Missouri on Jan. 21 was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Tigers program.

The Hawkeyes will be without sophomore All-American Alexa Noel in the lineup, as she will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after she underwent ankle surgery. Noel is transferring to Miami ahead of the 2022-23 season.

So far, the Hawkeyes are 5-0 in doubles matches and 10-2 in singles this season.

Freshman Marisa Schmidt has gone undefeated so far in her Hawkeye career, with a 2-0 mark in both singles and doubles.

Counting Friday’s match, six nonconference matches remain on the Hawkeyes’ schedule. The Hawkeyes will compete in 12 Big Ten Conference matches this year.

Iowa will start Big Ten Conference play March 7 against Minnesota at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City.