The University of Iowa’s Theatre Building hosted rehearsals on Tuesday for the upcoming Iowa Directors Festival which will take place from Feb. 3 to 5. The festival will perform four plays that give second-year UI students in the MFA directing program a chance to create large-scale work.

Gallery | 11 Photos Jack McGuire Actors warm up for “England’s Splendid Daughters,” in the University of Iowa’s Theatre Building on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022.