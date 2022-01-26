Iowa+City+man+accused+of+shooting+at+another+person+in+June+2021

Alajuwon S. Johnson Sr., 38, has been arrested and is accused of shooting at another person outside a Town & Campus Apartments office in June 2021, where video footage allegedly shows Johnson shooting at an individual.

Police arrested an Iowa City man Monday, accusing him of shooting at a person at the Town & Campus Apartments last summer.

A criminal complaint said Alajuwon S. Johnson Sr., 38, was seen shooting at a person while chasing after them on surveillance video. He faces a class C felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. While the arrest was made Monday, the incident took place in June last year, the complaint said.

He is also being charged with assault causing bodily injury, operating while under the influence 1st offense, and violating a no-contact order.

According to search warrant applications from July and August, police were dispatched to 1100 Arthur St on June 10, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. because of reports of a shooting. The person who called 911 to report the shooting told dispatch they wanted to remain anonymous, and did not meet police officers who responded to the scene. That anonymous caller was the only report of the shooting.

When an officer responded to the same address on June 16, 2021 at 3:48 p.m. for an unrelated report, management staff gave the officer two shell casings they’d found in the north east parking lot.

Staff also reported that a shot had gone into apartment B4, and the responding officer located the bullet in the drywall of the apartment.

After locating the spent shells and bullet, officer James Sandifer was able to retrieve video footage from the week prior in which Johnson can be observed at the scene. According to the search warrant application, 5 individuals are seen removing evidence of the shooting.

Johnson’s Samsung Galaxy phone and black Samsung phone were seized by Johnson County on July 2, 2021 in connection to the shooting.

Johnson was booked at the Johnson County jail on Jan. 25 at 10:26 p.m. His bail has been set for a total of $11,000.