Five+quarterbacks+to+watch+in+the+playoffs+of+the+NFL

As we approach spring, it means only one thing to the many lovers of American football. More and more people are getting up late, and not only watching the final, the Super Bowl, but watching more and more matches. If you would like to jump on that train as well, then it's time for you to read along, because here are five quarterbacks you should keep an extra eye on when the playoffs reach the next round.

The new boy in class

His first year he was judged to be the most valuable player in the entire league, and the following year he then won the grand final, the Super Bowl. Although last year was a defeat in the final, he was probably the only player who could be really proud of his performance. We’re obviously talking about Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. After a sluggish start to the season, the team turned the tide and finished really well. With a well playing Patrick Mahomes, there is no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of the favorites to go all the way in the battle for the Lombardi trophy, especially considering that the teams also count stars like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

The Goat

No, you do not have to keep track of some animals, and certainly not a goat in the playoffs. But goat is the acronym of “Greatest of all time” – G.O.A.T. This term is therefore used for players who are considered to be the best in their sports. There can hardly be anyone who no longer doubts that Tom Brady is the best player ever in American Football. He proved this time and time again when he was still playing for the New England Patriots, but at the time he also had a coach who many thought was one of the best ever. Now he’s transferred to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, and what does he do then? Well, of course he won the Super Bowl in his very first season. Tampa Bay with Brady on the team will always be favorites to go all the way.

Antiwaxer and MVP

Only once, Aaron Rodgers stood with the trophy in hand, and with a Super Bowl ring on his finger. And it’s almost a bit of a shame, because his talent is without a doubt more. After getting a tough start to his career with a draft he probably would like to forget, it must be said that he has taken revenge many times on the teams that did not rate him well enough. This season, despite somewhat controversial announcements about COVID-19, and his point of view on this one, he has played some of the best football of his career. Everything also