9 Video making ideas

Shooting videos is fun. But coming up with interesting and innovative ideas for shooting different types of videos is tough. Some days you wake up and know what video you are going to shoot. On other days you are blank and look for motivation and inspiration everywhere. So, if you are facing difficulties in finding out what kind of videos to make for your target audience, we are here to help you out. Let’s go through some video-making ideas that are sure to blow your mind.

1. Film a whiteboard video



Whiteboard videos are a simple yet great way to connect with your audience. This method has become widely popular due to publishers like AsapSCIENCE, Moz, etc. These videos explain using illustrated animations or hand-drawn images to make the audience aware. Usually, these videos are precise, to the point, and have a clear call to action in the end.

2. Get behind-the-scenes



Another popular video idea to work on is behind-the-scenes videos. Nowadays, people love and enjoy watching such BTS videos. Especially made popular by YouTubers and influencers, behind-the-scenes videos are trending nowadays. These videos are mostly used for marketing purposes to build on new campaigns and events and allow viewers to get a glimpse of what’s happening behind the camera, which they otherwise can’t.

3. Record a time-lapse



Do you know what the best part about shooting a time-lapse video is? You don’t need any expensive equipment for that. People can now shoot time-lapse videos by using their smartphones. Most smartphones nowadays come with time-lapse functionality. The only thing you need to keep in mind is to set it up on a stable surface for unimpeded recording.

4. Make animated videos



Animated videos can be utilized in many ways to provide useful content to your audience base. Starting from simple typography animations to illustrations, full character animation or flat icons, animations are a powerful and impactful method of communicating concepts and messages to your target audience while incorporating fun elements at the same time. Also there are many free online video editor websites that lets you create unique videos using the power of animation.

5. Tell a story



Storytelling is always fun. Storytelling videos are pretty popular for people in the advertising and marketing sector. These videos use audiovisuals to connect with the audience and establish an emotional link between the storyteller and the listeners. These videos contain a beginning, a middle, and an end. There are different kinds of storytelling videos. For instance, storytelling for short online videos is different from the traditional way of storytelling.

6. Shoot a publicity stunt



A great way to attract attention to your videos is by doing publicity stunts. They raise awareness for a particular type of brand or thing you portray in your video. These stunts require enough expertise, courage, and experience. Beginners looking for creative video-making ideas shouldn’t try publicity stunts. One must maintain originality in the video they are making. Before you proceed, you must think big and pre-plan the entire video before shooting.

7. Fun Facts Video



You can easily upload a video containing some fun and exciting facts that hardly people know. Many people love watching such types of videos since they are usually informative. If you are working under a company, you can share unknown facts about the company and promote it better! Or if you have recently been to a new place and learned something interesting, you can share it with your audience too!

8. Share Your Backstory



If you have got a fun, fascinating backstory, you should share it with your audience. Think about your past. Try to remember the good old days that you probably have now lost, owing to your busy schedule life now. You are sure to come up with a story. Try to make it engaging and give the optimum satisfaction to your readers.

9. Ask the audience



Why don’t you ask your viewers how much they like your videos? Ask them for suggestions. Call for their participation. It’s a great way to track your progress.

Before you make any video, you must have a clear purpose in mind. Look at the bigger picture. See what’s trending while keeping your expertise in mind. No matter what idea you pick up, don’t forget to show your expertise and originality.