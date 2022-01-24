Iowa City man charged for entering, controlling vehicle outside Coralville’s Mellow Mushroom

An Iowa City man, Cody Hughes, 29, has been charged with theft in the first degree after he got inside and took control of a driver’s vehicle that was left unlocked and running after the driver went to retrieve a to-go order from Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers in Coralville.

An Iowa City man, Cody Hughes, 29, allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle as the owner picked up a to-go order on Saturday.

The owner of the vehicle parked outside Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, a pizza restaurant in Coralville at 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, while the vehicle was unlocked and still running.

The driver told Coralville police that he saw Hughes walking towards his car. He said after he had walked out of the restaurant, he saw Hughes inside the car, and in control of the vehicle.

Hughes was charged with theft in the first degree on Jan. 23 at 4:20 a.m.

Hughes was booked to the Johnson County jail at 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 22. His bail has been set for $5,000.