Immediate Edge Reviews 2022: Shocking U.A.E Report Reveals Must Read Before Trading

Bitcoin has become increasingly popular in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in several lockdowns ensured that the pioneer of cryptocurrencies made its mark in the financial system. The value of Bitcoin exceeded $50000 for the first time since it came into being.

Cryptocurrency trading has become the popular choice for people who want to make money in the financial markets. Immediate Edge is a trading software developed for this very reason. It is convenient for beginner traders in the crypto arena.

Open Your Immediate Edge Account Now From The Official Site

This review aims to analyze one of the best-automated trading websites for Bitcoin and other digital assets. This trading platform stands out from the rest of the market due to its salient features. After thorough research and extensive experimenting with various scenarios, experts have concluded that this trading bot is indeed one of the best. It enables users to generate an additional source of income without having to face market dangers.

About Immediate Edge

Immediate Edge is an automated trading bot utilized for generating an additional source of income by trading in cryptocurrency. With a success rate of 90%, the platform is a very profitable trading interface. The platform claims that traders book profits on 9 out of 10 trades executed. It has many advantages in comparison to trading on other crypto trading facilities. The platform poses less risk and better profits than trading manually.

The trading platform has an autopilot mode, which can easily be used by those who are looking to get started with cryptocurrency trading. It is a convenient way to engage in trading. It is for people with a full-time job as they just need to set the trade specifications. Eventually, the automated robot will take care of the rest.

Immediate Edge Benefits

Since the market has many bitcoin trading platforms, the users must know the many advantages of this platform before registering and commencing trades.

Easy Registration Process : One of the prime advantages of this trading robot is that the registration process is quick and hassle-free. Customers can contact the partner brokers to open an account, and it activates immediately upon making the required deposit, provided all requirements are met.

24/7 Customers Support Service : There is no contact us option provided on the webpage. However, users have access to 24/7 customer support either via partner brokers or the platform itself. It is a prime advantage because most other crypto trading platforms do not provide direct customer support services.

Instant Withdrawals : This trading robot provides immediate withdrawal of funds irrespective of the mode of payment used. It is different from other trading facilities requiring users to wait for 3-5 days before sanctioning withdrawals. Users must know about the withdrawal policies before choosing the right trading platform.

Why Choose Immediate Edge App? Read U.A.E and South Africa Consumer Report Released Here

How does a user begin trading with the platform?

The following guidelines will elaborate on the process of opening a live account and activating the same through the partner broker;

Step 1: Create an Account

Visiting the official website and filling out the registration form would be the first step. The form will require personal details such as first name, last name, phone number, email address, etc.

Step 2: Fund your Brokerage Account

On submitting all the required details in the registration form, the website will then redirect the user to the respective partner broker in their country of residence. After that, the user has to open an account with the broker and make a minimum deposit of $250. Although the platform does not list the available payment options to make the initial deposit, the majority of the brokers offer multiple payment modes to deposit and withdraw funds such as bank transfers, PayPal, debit and credit cards, etc.

Step 3: Test the trading platform on a Demo Account

Once the user opens an account with the partner broker and activates the trading robot, they can immediately commence trading. However, it is suggested to first test the features of the trading platform with the help of a demo account before engaging in actual trades.

It will enable the user to get a fair idea about the settings. It will help them adjust the settings as per their requirements, select the right crypto products for them, and also test the accuracy of the platform.

Step 4: Activate the Robot and Start Trading

Users shall activate the trading robot and commence trading once they have an account with the designated broker, access to the trading platform, and test the interface and its features using a demo account.

Features of the trading robot

Some of the salient features of the trading platform that makes it an ideal choice for trading in cryptocurrencies are as follows:

A Wide Range of Cryptos: With the bot, one can trade a variety of digital assets, unlike many other trading platforms such as Bitcoin Up and Bitcoin Evolution that focus only on Bitcoin. It widens the scope of trading and enables the robot to spot more lucrative trading prospects in the market.

Partners with MT4 Brokers: A prime feature of this trading bot is that they are partnered with MT4 brokers exclusively. MT4 or MetaTrader4 is an online trading facility that is very popular among CFD and forex traders.

Immediate Edge Positive Reviews

Traders claim that using this trading robot helps earn profits of up to $2200 every day. Further, the website also claims that one can book up to 100% of profits. It means that with a deposit of $250, it is possible to earn a daily profit of up to $200. The more deposits made, the more chances of earning through crypto trading by using this platform. Users, in general, suggest beginning with a $250 deposit and then gradually increasing the funds employed in trading.

Quick and easy sign-up: It is possible to start an account with just the basic information. The verification process is quick and hassle-free. Other than the payment details to make the initial deposit, no further information, IDS, bank, or other information is necessary.

Blessing to Newbies: Since this is an automated trading platform, there is no requirement for prior trading experience or knowledge. Even absolute beginners can trade in cryptocurrencies using this platform. Numerous testimonials indicate that it is as simple as one click to make considerable profits in a short while.

Since this is an automated trading platform, there is no requirement for prior trading experience or knowledge. Even absolute beginners can trade in cryptocurrencies using this platform. Numerous testimonials indicate that it is as simple as one click to make considerable profits in a short while. Lesser time, more profits!: Simplified withdrawal and deposit mechanisms imply it requires little time and no separate charges for withdrawals. It takes two trading days before the funds reflect in the trader’s bank account. The platform’s earnings depend on the users’ profits. If they do not make any, the platform does not get any.

Simplified withdrawal and deposit mechanisms imply it requires little time and no separate charges for withdrawals. It takes two trading days before the funds reflect in the trader’s bank account. The platform’s earnings depend on the users’ profits. If they do not make any, the platform does not get any. No extra charges: There are no hidden charges or registration fees, making the platform the most sought-after. There are no extra charges demanded by the partner brokers either. Hence, the application is as good as free. Further, the trading platform also partners with many licensed and regulated CFD brokers. These partnerships enable them to assign the right partner broker depending on the client’s location.

How does it work?

The platform being one of the first crypto trading facilities in the market, uses high-end algorithms and advanced computers to analyze the crypto markets and find profitable trading opportunities.

However, unlike other trading platforms, it deals with Bitcoin trades and many other digital assets involving Ethereum Classic, Binance Coin, Dash, Ethereum, Zcash, Cardano, Litecoin, Bitcoin Gold Ripple, and so on.

Register on the Immediate Edge trading application and join the team of millionaires

FAQs

Can the trading platform be trusted?

It is a legitimate cryptocurrency trading platform. Traders have benefited from its many features and believe that it helps them earn high profits. The platform also processes transactions faster.

What is the fee to open an account?

The platform does not charge for opening an account with them. It is 100 percent free of cost. The registration process is also simple and quick.

How to withdraw the funds from the account?

Users can withdraw the amount after the net calculations are over for the trade cycle. It is as easy as clicking a button on the withdrawal page. The platform is one of the very few that provides quicker withdrawal options. The company credits funds to the users’ bank account within 24 hours.

Pros

User-friendly platform

Enjoys a success rate of 90%

The minimum deposit is only $250.

Quick withdrawal options

No hidden charges or other fees

24/7 customer support service

Partnered with other reputed exchanges

Cons

No mobile application is available

It does not disclose win rates to the users

Live results are not available

Conclusion

Traders with no trading skills can engage in daily crypto trading with Immediate Edge’s efficient trading robot. Traders have to make a very minimal initial deposit. In case of any issue, the platform’s customer support team is available to assist the traders 24/7. Withdrawal requests are processed in less than two business days. The trading bot ensures profits with minimal investment and also features automation options. The platform is a 100 percent safe and secure way of trading digital assets. It enjoys great testimonials from all traders who had a pleasing experience using Immediate Edge for cryptocurrency trading.