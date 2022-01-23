Photos: No. 25 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Illinois

Dimia Burrell, Photojournalist
January 23, 2022

Iowa women’s basketball defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 82-56. Iowa won their fifth consecutive game and improved to 12-4.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano led the team in scoring with 21 points, shooting 9-15 from the field. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark followed closely behind with 18 points, shooting 8-17 from the field.

Iowa had four players score double digits. Iowa’s bench out-scored Illinois’s starters by 10 points. Illinois shot 32.8 percent from the field.

Iowa next matches up with Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 25.

Dimia Burrell
The Iowa spirit squad cheers while teams warm up before a women’s basketball game between No. 25 Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 82-56.
