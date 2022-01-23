Photos: No. 25 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Illinois

Iowa women’s basketball defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 82-56. Iowa won their fifth consecutive game and improved to 12-4.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano led the team in scoring with 21 points, shooting 9-15 from the field. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark followed closely behind with 18 points, shooting 8-17 from the field.

Iowa had four players score double digits. Iowa’s bench out-scored Illinois’s starters by 10 points. Illinois shot 32.8 percent from the field.

Iowa next matches up with Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 25.