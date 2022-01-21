What Are The Requirements to Play Games on Laptop

From kids to adults – we all love computer games. We all grew up playing games on the desktop. Now, a far more portable version is out here, and that is a laptop. Laptops nowadays have dedicated graphics cards and RAM. Playing games on laptops has become a breeze. Specialized gaming computers are on the market that pack the power to play heavy-weight games.

Games become heavy when they take too much CPU and are of exquisite graphics – that makes the laptop use more of its components. Thanks to gaming laptops, the problem of overheating has subsided.



1. CPU



A modern core is needed for best performance, and you also have to look at clock speed. Both AMD Ryzen and Intel cores are good.



2. GPU or Graphics Card



A dedicated graphics card slot is essential to play games on your laptop. Look for graphics cards such as NVIDIA in your laptop’s specs. For best performance, go for a discrete GPU or Graphics Processing Unit.



3. RAM



RAM is important for the balance between CPU and GPU. if you do not have enough RAM, then neither your CPU or GPU will be used optimally. Casual gamers might need only 4GB of RAM. However, having 8GB of RAM is safe all over. For speed, DDR3 is not good enough. The market is already flooded with DDR4, so it is best to go with that one.



4. Storage



In the case of storage, you have to decide between HDD, SSD, and SSHD.



HDD: Hard disk drive or hard drive

SSD: Solid-state drive

Solid-state drive SSHD: Solid-state hybrid drive

The oldest of these is an HDD which provides a good capacity speed and comes in a reasonable price range. SSD is in the higher price range, but it is a game-changer with its high-speed capacity. SSHD falls in between HDD and SSD.

5. Gaming Mouse



A pro gaming mouse can change the way you are playing. A laptop’s touch panel is not enough when you are a gamer. It would be best if you had the mouse’s firepower for better control. Trackpads of our laptops are not made for fast gaming scenarios. For split-second shootings, kills, etc., in games, a good gaming mouse should be invested in.



6. Noise Cancelling Headset



When you want to dive into a different world of gaming, you should definitely invest in decent pairs of the noise-canceling headset- speakers and mic. It helps you to listen to enemies footsteps or sounds of presence before they can spot you and kill you. You would need a headset with 7.1 sound support to know the precise location of your enemies as well as your own teammates.



7. RGB Gaming Keyboard

A full keyboard design is best suited for your gaming needs, but laptops do not come equipped with that. This is a cry for a need for an external keyboard. External keyboards are highly customizable, no matter which gaming laptop you are using. You can choose your preferred angle without tilting the laptop screen if you are using an external keyboard.



8.Cooling Pads



Laptops heat up when you are playing heavy games on it. A game uses many components of laptop’s inside. And the more the graphics are smooth of a game, the heavier it is going to be, and even more, heat will be generated. All laptops have built-in fans to cool the system and keep it at an optimum temperature, but it is sometimes not enough if you are a regular gamer. Heat can do permanent damage to laptops’ important internal parts.



Desktops, on the other hand, have space between various components and enough water and air regulations all over. Laptops can quickly accumulate crazy hot hat generation. This can be solved by investing in a good cooling pad. There are cooling fans, cooling gels, and cooling pads available in the market as per your budget. The heat problem can only be partially solved, so you have to be careful not to exhaust your laptop fully. A cooling pad setup also doubles up as a laptop stand, and it is very convenient.

9. Controllers



Multiplayer games call for a controller. Also, third-person shooter games, racing games, and FIFA are best enjoyed with a controller.