Most Anticipated Slots in 2022

The development of the gambling industry is facilitated not only by advanced IT technologies but also by prolonged quarantine in a pandemic. Although there are already more than 130 providers in the industry, young companies are confidently entering the market with new developments. The year 2022 will be no exception, and we will have many new and interesting online games of different genres and with an interesting storyline. In this article, we will tell you about the new slots announced for release in the coming year.

Popular Slot Types and Features

In the coming year, the most interesting representatives of the slots section will be games in the genre of search and accumulation of objects. After the user collects a collection of such items, he receives a reward. This can be a transition to the next level or a bonus round. As a rule, such games are divided into several subtypes:

three-reel slots;

five reel slots;

games with six or more reels.

Besides new items offer to form combinations of various game symbols. This is a complete replacement for classic lines. Some games use casual match-3 mechanics for vertical and horizontal combinations.

New Slots from New Providers 2022

For you to choose the best product from safe and trusted providers, we have compiled a top list of the most anticipated games in the New Year. Rest assured — each of them is worth the wait and your time.

IsoftBet

The company’s goal is to create quality gambling products that can inspire and entertain. When developing its solutions, iSoftBet always puts the interests of its partners and players first. We find the next upcoming slot from iSoftBet on NewSlotGames.net

Scrooge Megaways The game is set in a gloomy area of London, and its visuals perfectly convey the atmosphere of a cold winter night. A turkey, shackles, top hat, and Scrooge await you on the drums. Van der Wilde This is a Wild West-themed game with a classic 5 × 3 board and 10 pay lines. Several bonuses will help you in your hunt for the wicked.

Push Gaming

The company currently offers 28 slots, and as they continue to translate their creative ideas into new games, their portfolio continues to expand.

Jammin’ Jars The game has an 8×8 playing field, a large RTP percentage, and even more volatility, making it a favorite among slot enthusiasts. Razor Shark This underwater-themed game features 5 reels, 4 rows of symbols, 20 paylines, and most importantly, the chance to win up to 50,000x your stake.

Tom Horn

It is a provider with impressive experience in the gambling industry. Tom Horn delivers games to the gambling market that are distinguished by a complex mathematical algorithm.