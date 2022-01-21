Iowa women’s basketball to play Illinois on Sunday

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark high fives Iowa forward Monika Czinano during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Clark and Czinano led Iowa in scoring with 31 points each. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 93-83.

The Iowa women’s basketball team will play Illinois on Sunday, Hawkeye Athletics announced Friday.

Tip is at 5 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will air live on Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes had an open date on their schedule on Sunday after their game against Indiana was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Hoosier program.

Iowa was originally scheduled to play Illinois on Jan. 2, but the Illini pulled out of the contest because of COVID-19 cases within their program.

The Hawkeyes’ and Illini’s original rescheduled date was Feb. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa and Illinois will no longer play on that date.

On Sunday, Iowa Athletics will honor tickets previously issued for the Iowa-Indiana women’s basketball game. If the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers find a rescheduled date at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, only season ticket holders will be given new stubs for the contest.