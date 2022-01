Daydreams Comics is a comic book store in Iowa City that opened in 1986 and was founded by Zach Power. This store used to be located on Dubuque Street but moved to Washington Street in 2021.

Daydreams Comics contains many old and newly released comic books, graphic novels, mangas, and trading cards. The store has a variety of comic book brands from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Image, and more.