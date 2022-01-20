Iowa women’s gymnastics to travel to Michigan State
After a close loss to Minnesota last weekend, the No. 16 Hawkeyes will take on the No. 15 Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.
January 20, 2022
Iowa women’s gymnastics will head to Michigan State Saturday to take on the Spartans.
Iowa is coming off a second-place finish in a tri-meet against Minnesota and UCLA last Monday. The Hawkeyes were originally slated to travel to Georgia for a dual meet, but the contest was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Bulldogs’ program.
Minnesota invited Iowa to join its meet with UCLA once news of the Hawkeyes’ cancellation broke.
With the runner-up finish, the program made a splash by unveiling new leotards in Minneapolis.
The uniforms feature a bedazzled cursive Iowa on the back — partially designed by senior GymHawk Mackenzie Vance, per the Iowa Gymnastics Twitter account.
Iowa displayed success on the mat in their new uniforms. On beam, sixth-year senior Clair Kaji and sophomore Adeline Kenlin scored a 9.925 and 9.900, respectively. Iowa won the beam event with a score of 49.275.
Junior JerQuavia Henderson led the way in vault as she earned a 9.875. Kenlin and junior Linda Zivat finished close behind with a pair of 9.850 scores.
Kaji and Kenlin starred on the uneven bars, with scores of 9.850 and 9.825, respectively.
The Hawkeyes were narrowly outscored by the Gophers, 196.900-195.950. UCLA finished in third place with 194.850 points.
Saturday’s meet against the Spartans will serve as a homecoming for Zivat, who transferred to Iowa after two years with Michigan State women’s gymnastics.
The Spartans are 4-0 after taking down Illinois State and Bowling Green in a tri-meet on Jan. 15.
Michigan State currently sits at No. 15 in the Road to Nationals Women’s Gymnastics Poll, one spot ahead of Iowa.