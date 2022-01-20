Iowa women’s gymnastics to travel to Michigan State

After a close loss to Minnesota last weekend, the No. 16 Hawkeyes will take on the No. 15 Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.

Iowa senior Mackenzie Vance performs on bars during a gymnastics meet between Iowa and Texas Women’s University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Vance scored 9.825 points in the bar portion. The Hawkeyes defeated Texas Women’s Pioneers, 196.125-189.300.

Iowa women’s gymnastics will head to Michigan State Saturday to take on the Spartans.

Iowa is coming off a second-place finish in a tri-meet against Minnesota and UCLA last Monday. The Hawkeyes were originally slated to travel to Georgia for a dual meet, but the contest was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Bulldogs’ program.

Minnesota invited Iowa to join its meet with UCLA once news of the Hawkeyes’ cancellation broke.

With the runner-up finish, the program made a splash by unveiling new leotards in Minneapolis.

The uniforms feature a bedazzled cursive Iowa on the back — partially designed by senior GymHawk Mackenzie Vance, per the Iowa Gymnastics Twitter account.

Iowa displayed success on the mat in their new uniforms. On beam, sixth-year senior Clair Kaji and sophomore Adeline Kenlin scored a 9.925 and 9.900, respectively. Iowa won the beam event with a score of 49.275.

Junior JerQuavia Henderson led the way in vault as she earned a 9.875. Kenlin and junior Linda Zivat finished close behind with a pair of 9.850 scores.

Kaji and Kenlin starred on the uneven bars, with scores of 9.850 and 9.825, respectively.

The Hawkeyes were narrowly outscored by the Gophers, 196.900-195.950. UCLA finished in third place with 194.850 points.

Saturday’s meet against the Spartans will serve as a homecoming for Zivat, who transferred to Iowa after two years with Michigan State women’s gymnastics.

The Spartans are 4-0 after taking down Illinois State and Bowling Green in a tri-meet on Jan. 15.

Michigan State currently sits at No. 15 in the Road to Nationals Women’s Gymnastics Poll, one spot ahead of Iowa.