Kibo Eclipse Review 2022 & Epic Bonuses + Free Training

Ecommerce is now a way of life and anyone who has never bought something online may be considered an oddball. Actually, you can buy almost anything from the comfort of your home or office and receive it within a few hours or days.

Similarly, you can make money by selling products online. Ecommerce businesses have low entry barriers, they are inexpensive to start, and they do not demand investment in complex systems. Still, there are problems to expect and Kibo Eclipse promises to solve them.

Kibo Eclipse is a new eCommerce training program that promises to help you build and scale an online store within a few days. This Kibo Eclipse review will introduce you to the system and the benefits it offers.

FREE BOOK:- $35,239 in 1 Day From An UNTAPPED $42 Billion Dollar Marketplace Using FREE TRAFFIC. The Breakthrough System To Build a Profitable Business in 2022

In this book they will take you through the whole process, reveal the 3-steps to success and show you the incredible results we are getting from this new untapped marketplace.

>>> Click Here To Get The Free Book Now <<<

Who Are Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton?

Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton are the creators of the Kibo Eclipse program. The two have many years of experience in the world of eCommerce and internet marketing. Before the Kibo Eclipse, the two created other two systems, known as the Kibo Code and the Kibo Code Quantum. The Kibo training systems taught people how to establish eCommerce stores and make money. In addition to the two systems, they also created several other online training programs, including the Parallel Profits, 100K Factory, and 7-Figure Cycle.

Now, the two are working on the Kibo Eclipse program. Aidan Booth is an expert in online marketing. He has an established 8-figure company that focuses on software tools development, affiliate marketing, eCommerce, and coaching. He has helped hundreds if not thousands of students establish online businesses and make money online. Aidan values flexibility, freedom, and lifestyle.

Steve Clayton, on the other hand, is an internet marketer with many years of experience under his belt. Working as a CFO of a Fortune 500 company for many years gave him the experience he needed to establish a flourishing online business. Even though his job as a CFO gave him a comfortable lifestyle, he had to resign and start an online business because the job did not get enough time to spend with his family and friends.

What is the Kibo Eclipse?

The Kibo Eclipse is an online 8 weeks long training program that offers many components to help people succeed in the world of online business. This training program also comes with a software tool, DFY shortcuts, support systems, traffic sessions, a viable community, and live online events to help you establish a flourishing online business within a short time.

The primary goal of the Kibo Eclipse system is to help people build online eCommerce stores by displaying products from various niches, driving more traffic to their webstores, and choosing the winning products to focus on them. After identifying the winning products, they have to take down the unprofitable ones and finally start the process again.

The process works concurrently because you will be establishing your online business brand. This model originated from a Japanese retailer and it replicates dropshipping technique but at a higher level. Here is how it differs from regular dropshipping.

Kibo Eclipse system does not require you to deal with foreign suppliers

The system eliminates the need for market or niche research

It eliminates the need for Shopify or Amazon eCommerce platforms

It does not require you to invest in any inventory

The system eliminates the need for Facebook Ads

With the system, you do not need to invest in any expensive items

Kibo Eclipse eliminates the competition

You can start selling within 24-48 hours after registering for the program

How Does the Kibo Eclipse System Work?

The Kibo Eclipse training program is designed to help students set up their e-commerce business and run it. The students have to follow these three steps.

Step 1: Activate the Profitable Products

The first step involves using a provided software tool to identify 10 profitable United States-supplied products. This system discourages the students from basing their selection on any market or niche. You have to focus on selecting profitable products from any niche.

After identifying the products, you should activate them and start selling them. For that to be possible, you will have to load all the selected products into your webstore. Kibo Eclipse eliminates the need to include product descriptions, images, or sales copies. Finally, you will have to get all the products live. This will take you less than 60 seconds.

Step 2: Generate Free Traffic and Sales

The system allows you to use instant hyper-targeted social traffic from the Facebook marketplace at no cost. To benefit from the traffic, you will have to list your 10 products and target the whole of the United States. That might be everything you need to start making sales and generating huge profits.

Step 3: Multiply their Marketplaces

At this stage, the Kibo Eclipse program will help you expand your marketplace by selling profitable products on many platforms. The program also allows you to add the winning products to secret marketplaces, Google shopping, and Microsoft shopping. Even more, you will have the chance of implementing the hyper-targeted social traffic and traffic from many other sources at no cost. Kibo Eclipse allows the users to test cheap paid traffic to establish profitable businesses.

After completing this stage, you can repeat the three steps and choose the other 10 profitable products. That way you will get many winners, eliminate the losers, and make more money in the long term.

>>> Get Instant Access To The Kibo Eclipse Now <<<

Components of the Kibo Eclipse Program

Kibo Eclipse might be considered the most recent technological blessing that will help people establish profitable online businesses. With the help of this online program, you can establish an eCommerce store within a few hours and start making money. Here are the eight components to expect.

Kibo Incubator

This is the first component of the Kibo Eclipse online program. This part provides you with all the information you require to establish your eCommerce empire within a short time. The authors claim that included information has a huge value and you might spend hours reading it.

Kibo JumpStart

The Kibo JumpStart offers a series of ultra-comprehensive weekly training sessions with Aidan, Steven, and many other eCommerce experts. The two will be holding the training sessions several times per week to help their students start making money within a short time.

Kibo HQ

Kibo HQ is another important component of the Kibo Eclipse program. It is designed to help you create, manage, and scale up your eCommerce business. Fundamentally, the authors of Kibo Eclipse provide access to an infrastructure that took them more than 12 months to develop. This infrastructure will help you accelerate your online business and start making large amounts of money within a short time. This component comes with many elements and features along with apps worth $1000.

Kibo Oracle

Kibo Oracle is an advanced software suite made to help users access millions of products and narrow them down to leave the profitable ones. The software tool will analyze thousands of products within a few seconds and therefore help you save many hours or days of work. The software tool is new and you can use it to choose products from a particular niche or market.

Kibo Converters

Kibo Converters is a collection of several smart software tools designed to help users convert their webstore visitors into returning customers. As a member of Kibo Eclipse, you will have access to many conversion tools that will assist you to get more traffic and customers easily. At the end of the day, you will make more money.

Kibo Socializer

Kibo Socializer might be all you need to drive social traffic to your webstore and boost your sales. Essentially, the Socializer along with the other offered tools are designed to increase sales and profits. They are tried, tested, and proven to boost the speed of success.

Kibo Accelerators

This part is focused on scaling the online business with additional marketing strategies and traffic.

Kibo MentorPoint

This is a support system for the Kibo Eclipse members. Therefore, you will get access to the mentorship program after paying for the program. You will get help from other Kibo members, the authors, and other experts.

The Kibo Eclipse Bonuses

In addition to the eight components, Kibo Eclipse also comes with bonuses. Here are the three offered bonuses and the offered benefits.

Bonus #1: Social Selling Secrets

This bonus will help you drive more traffic to your webstore with help of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and many other social platforms.

Bonus #2 Kibo Event Live Recordings

This is a list of recordings from Steven, Aidan, and guest speakers. It will provide you with many inner circle secrets that will help start a profitable online business within a short time.

Bonus #3: The Secret Mastermind

This bonus offers more strategies, formulas, and tactics that you may not find in the main program.

Kibo Eclipse Price

The creators of this program offer two pricing options. You can choose the one-time payment option or the four payment options. The single-payment option will cost you $3497 and you will enjoy a $491 discount. By choosing the four-payment option, you will have to pay four equal payments of $997 at 30 days interval.

>>> Get Instant Access To The Kibo Eclipse Now <<<

The Kibo Eclipse Guarantee

The Kibo Eclipse comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Therefore, you can demand to have your money back if the system does not offer the promised results within 30 days after purchase. Keep in mind that this program might change y our life forever.

Final Thoughts

The Kibo Eclipse training program will teach you how to establish a successful eCommerce business and maximize your profits within a short time. The program helps people build flourishing online businesses without the need for third-party tools or even service providers. Further, the program will teach you how to establish an online store free of charge and select many products that are profitable to sell.