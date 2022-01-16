Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling at No. 21 Illinois

The No.2 Iowa wrestling team competed against No. 21 Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 36-3, for their 11th straight win against Illinois.

Iowa’s 125-pound Drake Ayala defeated his sixth-ranked opponent Illinois’ No. 26 Justin Cardani, 7-4, by decision.

Iowa’s 141- pound Drew Bennett earned his first career dual win against Illinois’ Josh Contreras defeating him 10-1 by major decision.

Michael Kemerer achieved his second fall of the weekend for Iowa at 174, pinning Illinois’ Baan Rachal in the first period after his Friday fall against Northwestern’s Jack Jessen.

The Hawkeyes will compete against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 21.