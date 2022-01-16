Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Nebraska, 93-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 16. With the win, Iowa swept the regular-season series with the Cornhuskers and improved to 10-4.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa forward Monica Czinano led the team in scoring with 31 points each. Both shot over 40% from the field.

Iowa outscored Nebraska in all three quarters following the first, erasing a 16-point first-quarter deficit. With Nebraska totaling 28 personal fouls, Iowa generated 31 points from behind the free-throw line on 34 attempts.

The Hawkeyes will play Minnesota in Minneapolis on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.