Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Drake and Marquette

Gabby Drees and Lillie Hawker
January 16, 2022

Iowa women’s tennis defeated Marquette, 6-1, and Drake, 6-1, at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Iowa failed to drop a single doubles game against Drake, with Iowa players Marisa Schmidt and Samantha Gilas beating Drake players Liza Petushkova and Kelsey Neville. Schmidt went on to defeat Drake’s Ines Stephani in three sets during a singles game.

Iowa’s All-American Alexa Noel was unable to play because of an injury.

The Hawkeyes will next play Missouri Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.

Gabby Drees
Iowa tennis players huddle up before a tennis match between Iowa and Drake at Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Iowa beat Drake, 6-1.
