Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Drake and Marquette

Iowa women’s tennis defeated Marquette, 6-1, and Drake, 6-1, at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Iowa failed to drop a single doubles game against Drake, with Iowa players Marisa Schmidt and Samantha Gilas beating Drake players Liza Petushkova and Kelsey Neville. Schmidt went on to defeat Drake’s Ines Stephani in three sets during a singles game.

Iowa’s All-American Alexa Noel was unable to play because of an injury.

The Hawkeyes will next play Missouri Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City.