Photos: No. 9 Iowa gymnastics vs. Texas Women’s University

The Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Gymnastics team defeated the Texas Women’s University Pioneers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 196.125-189.300 on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Iowa won all four events as a team and had at least one gymnast at first place for each.

JerQuavia Henderson took first place in both vault and floor, with a score of 9.850 for vault and 9.900 for the floor. For bars, Allyson Steffensmeier took home first place with a score of 9.875. Clair Kaji placed first on the beam with a 9.900. Iowa Sophomore Adeline Kenlin ranked first for all-around with a total score of 38.800.

For the Pioneers, Emerson Adams placed sixth place overall with a score of 9.775 on the vault. Lexi Leake placed fifth place on bars with a score of 5.575. Madeline Gose tied for fifth place on the Beam with a 9.750 score. For her all-around, Sierra Muns had a total score of 38.075

The Hawkeyes will be heading to Minneapolis on Monday, Jan. 17, to face both the UCLA Bruins and Minnesota Golden Gophers.