Photos: 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track & field meet

The University of Iowa track and field team hosted the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15. Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois attended the meet.

Iowa will host Baylor next at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in the University of Iowa’s Recreation Building on Friday the 21st and Saturday the 22nd.