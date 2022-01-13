Longevity Activator Reviews: Does Zenith Labs Supplement Ingredients Really Work?

Longevity Activator is a doctor-formulated anti-aging supplement. The supplement features a blend of natural ingredients like resveratrol which supports healthy anti-aging youthfulness. According to the supplement’s official site, you face multiple physiological, mental, and emotional changes when you get older.

Longevity Activator Review Introduction

Physically, some of your abilities may decline, whether it’s skin snagging or finding it difficult to scale your home staircase. Aging increases forgetfulness, energy, and vitality. Even regular bodily functions, such as nutrient absorption from your food, become less efficient. This is where the Longevity Activator jumps in.

According to the creator of the supplements, the Longevity Activator slows down aging, relinquishing energy and vitality back to the body. Longevity Activator targets fatigue, pain and aches, memory loss, poor libido, blood sugar woes, tiredness, aging skin, and weight gain, to mention a few.

Most anti-aging supplements in the market will temporarily help you beat some aging effects, while other regimens advise altering diet and exercising efforts. But, this alone is not enough to tackle this change. Unlike these not-so-effective solutions, the Longevity Activator targets the key source of these changes, helping you stay younger and more energized for longer.

The supplement is designed to work for anyone over 18 years old. But, it primarily targets people over the age of 40 where the changes and symptoms of aging most commonly begin to arise. The supplements claim to be effective on their own.

However, to experience the best results, it is recommended to pair it with a balanced diet and simple exercise while following simple preventative measures such as keeping the skin moisturized and healthy. Combining these additional practices helps complement the supplements for the best results.

This in-depth Longevity Activator review shares everything to know about the supplement to figure out whether or not it’s the right option for you.

Product Name: Longevity Activator

Category: Aging

Main Benefits: Tackles symptoms of aging to keep you looking and feeling younger

Ingredients: Terminalia chebula, purslane herbs, turmeric root, resveratrol, etc.

Administration Route: Oral

Dosage Instructions: 1 capsule per day for 30 days

Results: 3-6 months

Alcohol Warning: No restrictions

Quantity: 30 capsules

Side Effects: No significant side effects reported

Price: $59/bottle

Official Website:

Who is the Creator of Longevity Activator?

The Longevity Activator is created by Dr. Ryan Shelton, NMD. Dr. Shelton holds extensive experience in clinical and investigative research in holistic medicine, herbal medicine, and skincare. With a family practice of his own in Kansas City called Whole Body Health, Dr. Shelton has so far helped countless men and women.

He is also the head researcher, formulator, and consultant at the University Compounding Pharmacy in San Diego. Furthermore, Dr. Shelton is the Medical Director of Zenith Labs, the sole manufacturer, and distributor of Longevity Activator.

Dr. Shelton uses his experience to formulate these breakthrough supplements in alternative medicine to help individuals over 40 reclaim the youthful vibrancy they once had.

How Does Hair Longevity Activator Work?

According to its official site, Longevity Activator transforms your DNA to get you younger at a cellular level. Here’s how it all works – according to the creator of the supplements, every cell in the body contains 46 strands of DNA, and over time, the stands tend to decay in the process we know as aging. However, each DNA strand in your cells has a telomere protective cap.

A telomere protects the DNA from being unraveled and worn out, keeping you younger. However, as you grow and the cells continue to replicate and divide, this cap degrades by losing a tiny slice. It reaches a point where the entire cap is lost, forcing the DNA to reach the Hayflick limit and begins initiating its own death sequence.

Since the DNA remains unprotected, you begin to experience all sorts of negative changes; these include wrinkles of the body, loss of energy, and poor mental functions. Pair this effect with the toxin-filled environment we live in and processed foods we consume, your aging process becomes much worse.

On the other hand, an enzyme called telomerase can help solve this problem. Telomerase prevents telomeres from decaying and ultimately prevents the aging process. It also protects and repairs telomeres to keep the DNA healthy and intact. The Longevity Activator supplement naturally supports telomeres by promoting adequate telomerase supply.

What Are the Ingredients In Longevity Activator?

Here are the ingredients found in the Longevity Activator formula;

Telomere Agent #1 (50mg)

Longevity Activator combines two telomere supporting ingredients to boost these DNA caps naturally. The first agent is a fruit extract called Terminalia chebula. Each serving contains 50mg of Terminalia chebula. The grape-like ingredient has been used in ayurvedic medicine for over three millennia and for a reason.

This anti-aging fruit extract supercharges the production of telomerase enzymes to protect the delicate telomeres and prolongs their lifespan. Furthermore, Terminalia chebula cuts telomere shortening by 45%, which halves the speed of aging. Moreover, the fruit extract has been proven to give the cells 40% more life before hitting the Hayflick limit.

Telomere Agent #1

The second ingredient is an herb called purslane. Purslane supports positive telomerase activity and improves telomere length. Furthermore, purslane is believed to lower stress while improving learning and memory retention, allowing you to learn new information and technology faster.

Inflammation Support

Turmeric root supports a healthy inflammatory response, keeping your joints healthy and pain-free. Turmeric root also prevents occasional indigestion, boosts fat metabolism, maintains healthy cholesterol levels, and powers up the immune system.

Cardiovascular Support (25mg)

Resveratrol is added as the cardiovascular support ingredient. Like a glass of red wine, resveratrol protects the cardiovascular system. In fact, it is an active compound found in red wine. However, unlike red wine, the Longevity Activator contains adequate amounts of resveratrol to extract more potent effects.

A single serving of the supplement contains about 25 mg. This translates to about 25 glasses of red wine. However, unlike red wine, consuming 25mg of resveratrol will not cause life-threatening alcohol poisoning. Other benefits of resveratrol include turning on the survival genes called sirtuins which help repair the DNA.

Resveratrol also offers pain and ache relief, healthy inflammatory response, increases cellular ATP for more energy, leaves the skin looking healthier, and boosts liver function and hormonal regulation. Furthermore, resveratrol improves mental clarity.

Memory Element #1

The Longevity Activator contains Korean ginseng root extract, which supports mental alertness and stability. Furthermore, ginseng root extract improves your ability to complete detail-oriented tasks and allows the brain to adapt better. Additionally, ginseng root increases concentration, longer attention span, and handling stress.

Memory Element #2

Combined with Korean ginseng root extract, the cistanche deserticola supports better hormone regulation, promotes consistent bowel movements, and increases libido and sex drive.

Heart Element

Pterostilbene is added to the Longevity Activator supplement as the heart element. It helps to support healthy blood sugar levels while boosting sugar metabolism and eliminating stress. In turn, it promotes a healthy weight and reduces bad cholesterol levels.

Immune System

Astragalus is a Chinese adaptogen herb that helps the body fight off stress and keep the immune system healthy. The herb combines three essential healing components to balance the body in the supplement. The building blocks include saponins, flavonoids, and polysaccharides.

The three elements support the immune system by maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and increasing insulin sensitivity, promoting healthier inflammatory responses and reducing aging effects on the cell, protecting the cardiovascular system, and maintaining overall health.

Love Element

The love element allows you to reclaim your passion in the bedroom back. Added to the supplement in the form of ashwagandha root, it increases the production of nitric oxide, which in turn helps dilate blood vessels for a rock-hard erection. Ashwagandha root also increases strength and muscle activity for longer lasting strength and endurance.

What Are The Benefits of Longevity Activator?

Longevity Activator benefits include:

● Reverses aging

● Improves heart health

● Keeps the body full of energy

● Relieves pain and aches, including joint pain

● Boosts brain and memory function

● Boasts anti-inflammatory properties

How Much Does Longevity Activator Cost?

A bottle of Longevity Activator capsules costs about $79 per Bottle. But, you can purchase a single bottle at a discounted price of $59 at the moment. Longevity Activator available in the UK, Usa, Canada and Australia. Additionally, you can save more on your purchase if you buy the supplements in bundles, such as:

The Most Popular Package (3 Bottles): $45 per Bottle ($135) – saves you $120

The Best Value Package (6 Bottles): $39 per Bottle ($234) – saves $276

You will pay an extra $19.95 for shipping a single bottle. However, the bundles come with free shipping. Additionally, you will pay shipping plus taxes and customs fees for international orders. Shipping in the US takes no more than 7 days, while international shipping takes no more than 15 days.

Longevity Activator Reviews – Final Verdict

Using the Zenith Labs Longevity Activator supplement means you don’t have to combine multiple elements to feel and stay young. No more piles of anti-aging bottles on your drug cabinet or toiletry stand. Taking the supplements don’t only help you reverse aging but also protects you against multiple diseases. To prove its effectiveness and no-bluff claims, it offers you a risk-free 180-day money-back guarantee. So, if you are not satisfied, you can always get your money back.