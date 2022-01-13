Folital Reviews – Hair Growth Supplement Side Effects, Ingredients, And Price

Folital is a hair growth formula designed to promote healthy hair growth and prevent balding and hair loss. According to the official site, the Folital supplements pack the right proprietary nutritional blend to thoroughly tackle hair loss and balding, allowing you to enjoy total hair growth and health.

Unlike other standard hair growth supplements and formulas on the market, Folital doesn’t provide temporary relief to hair loss problems. Instead, it targets the root cause of hair loss and balding to promote hair growth, health, and shine.

In turn, you will not be at risk of rebounds, ensuring your hair remains healthy permanently. The supplement uses an all plant-based formula to kickstart the body’s ability to grow or regrow healthy hair. It continues to stimulate the scalp for a steady, permanent healthy hair growth cycle. Additionally, the supplements tackle hair graying, give the hair more shine, and boost nail and skin health.

Folital Review – Does It Really Works For Hair Growth?

Folital is designed to work for anyone over 18 years old, whether a man or woman. Nonetheless, it works best for older people aged over 40. As people get older, their bodily functions, including hair growth, start to decline.

The supplement’s formula offers the perfect nutrient blend to power the body up and enhances its functionality and effectiveness. This detailed Folital reviews provides an overview of everything to know about the supplement to help you decide whether or not it works for you.

Product Name: Folital

Category: Hair

Main Benefits: Promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss/balding

Ingredients: B vitamins, biotin, psyllium husk, bentonite clay, flaxseed, etc.

Administration Route: Oral

Dosage Instructions: 2 capsule per day for 90-180 days

Results: 3-6 months

Alcohol Warning: No restrictions

Quantity: 60 capsules

Side Effects: No significant side effects reported

Price: $69/bottle

Official Website: Click Here

Who is the Creator of Folital?

The Folital was created by Dr. Robert Cyrus. Dr. Cyrus has extensive experience in helping people who suffer from hair loss. In addition to being a practicing physician, Dr. Cyrus spends countless time researching the best solutions to hair growth problems. The Folital formula is amongst its most successful breakthroughs, having helped countless men and women solve their hair loss and balding problems and enjoy healthy hair growth.

How Does Folital Work?

The primary cause of hair loss and balding is first the environment. Now, this is a factor you can avoid to a certain level. However, you cannot totally avoid it. Toxins in the environment play a significant role in hair loss. Additionally, hair loss and balding are affected by the first structure that the body leaves behind in case of nutrient shortage.

These two key factors are why so many drugs and supplements cannot effectively tackle hair loss. According to the creator of Folital, Dr. Cyrus, medications that contain minoxidil like Rogain and Alopexy don’t work for anyone due to how they are formulated to work.

When applied to the scalp, these drugs expand the blood vessels to deliver more oxygen-rich blood to the hair follicles. However, sometimes the bloodstream may be clogged with heavy metal pieces like thallium. So, instead of boosting growth, this leads to further hair loss.

This is because Thallium migrates everything made from keratin in the body to hide, preventing the immune system from destroying it. Since it affects keratin in the body, this means your hair, skin, and nails are all affected. When thallium reaches the nervous system, this stops the efficient absorption of vital nutrients, thus, compromising the entire body.

Remember when we mentioned the body leaves a structure behind in case of nutrient shortage? In emergency mode, the hair and nails are the least priority structures for the body. So, with limited nutrients, the body focuses on more “important” parts of the body.

This is where the Folital supplements jump in. these supplements are designed to work totally differently. According to the official site, the supplements first reverse the effects of thallium to prevent the nutrient shortage and poor absorption.

It does so by flushing thallium and other heavy metal poisons out of the bloodstream and nourishing it with essential micronutrients. This, in turn, unblocks the bloodstream and allows for a steady supply of nutrients. The nutrients work together to stimulate the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth.

What Are the Ingredients In Folital?

Folital combines a blend of 29 key ingredients sourced from Africa, Asia, northern Europe, and the Brazilian Amazon. The powerful nutrient blend is absorbed into the body during the first step of the supplement’s function.

First, the blend flushes thallium and other heavy metal toxins from the bloodstream and strengthens the immune system. Next, the blend nourishes the body with enough essential minerals and vitamins to strengthen the immune system. This, in turn, kickstarts the hair growth and rejuvenation process.

Here are the ingredients found in the Folital formula;

B Vitamins

B vitamins in the supplement are responsible for the second step. This step primarily involves purifying the blood and nourishing the hair follicles. As the body absorbs the nutrients, the hair follicle healing process begins. This B vitamin blend includes B1, B2, B6, and biotin.

Also known as the hair steroid, this blend powers up the regrowth of full hair and destroys any remaining traces of thallium and other heavy metals. The blend also cleans the bloodstream and strengthens white cells, so the body begins to send more blood to the hair follicles. All metals should vanish out of the body by the end of this step.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium husk is most prominent during the third step. This step involves the hair follicles producing new stronger hair. This step consists of a blend of 10 super ingredients, including psyllium husk. This powerful adaptogen helps the hair and scalp adapt to stressors like everyday pollution while still enhancing hair growth by nourishing the roots of the hair follicles. Furthermore, the psyllium husk redirects powerful vitamins and minerals straight to the follicles so the body can focus on hair growth.

Bentonite Clay

The fourth step involves completely eliminating hair loss and shielding yourself against all scalp conditions. The primary nutrient during this step is bentonite clay. Bentonite clay has been used in various hair treatments for centuries, tracing back to Egyptian and Greek civilizations.

Bentonite clay prevents scalp and hair disease and is vital for maintaining sustainable hair growth. Bentonite clay conditions the scalp nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles, and stimulates the growth of fuller, thicker, and healthier hair strands.

Flaxseed

During the fifth step, the body’s health and well being start to improve. To do so, the supplements are added with flaxseed. Flaxseed boosts the mood and minimizes hair loss caused by anxiety and stress.

What Is The Recommended Dosage for Folital?

Folital supplements have a daily recommended dosage of two capsules per day with water and a non-alcoholic beverage of choice. As mentioned before, Folital doesn’t have any serious side effects. Nonetheless, you still want to stick to the suggested dosage to prevent even mild complications.

After all, exceeding the supplements will not alter or improve the results. Furthermore, while Folital doesn’t have a set timeframe for its usage, the official site still offers a suggested period. You want to take Folital for at least three to six months consistently to ensure you experience optimal results.

Some people will notice changes in just a week, while others may take up a month. Yet, even if you notice changes in a week, you still want to continue taking the supplements for the 3 to 6 month period. Taking the supplements for this duration allows you to enjoy longer lasting results.

What Are The Benefits of Folital?

Folital benefits include:

Supporting healthy hair growth

Flushes out thallium and other heavy metals from the bloodstream

Eliminating hair loss and balding indefinitely

Maintain shinier and younger looking hair

Preventing hair graying

Promoting nail and skin health

Improves overall health and well being

How Much Does Folital Cost?

Each bottle of Folital will cost you about $99. However, you can get a bottle for only $69 at the moment. If you want to save more, you can purchase Folital in bundles, such as:

The Most Popular Package (3 Bottles): $59 per bottle ($177) – you save $120

The Best Value Package (6 Bottles): $49 per bottle ($294) – you save $300

If you are lucky, you will also score an extra 20% discount on the 6-bottle package, allowing you to pay only $264 and enjoy free express shipping. However, you should expect to pay extra for shipping, customs, and taxes for international orders, regardless of the package. Shipping in the US takes no more than 7 days, while international shipping takes 15 days.

Does Folital X Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Each Folital bottle comes with a 100% risk-free 60-day money-back guarantee.

In case you need to request a refund, you need to do the following;

Contact the team by submitting a ticket or emailing [email protected] and ask for a refund.

You will then be contacted within 48 hours for information on your refund processing (shipping costs are non-refundable)

Folital Reviews Final Verdict

The best part of using Folital is improving hair, skin, and nail health. Furthermore, the supplement’s ingenious method of flushing out heavy metals allows you to maintain overall health and well being. Ultimately, you don’t have to worry about hair loss or balding again. Its 60-day money-back guarantee means you can always ask for a full refund if the supplements don’t work for you.

