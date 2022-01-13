Best HHC Gummies 2022: Top 3 Brands to Buy HHC Gummy Cubes & Edibles Online
January 13, 2022
The newest and the most underrated psychoactive ingredient extracted from the hemp plant is hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC. While it has been almost 80 years since its discovery, HHC has only recently gained popularity as a cannabinoid.
Since legalization, manufacturers have not used HHC as widely as delta-8 THC, even though the effects of both are similar. Labs synthetically produce HHC by modifying the molecular structure of THC. Its effects are similar to those of delta-8 and delta-9, a middle ground most consumers will find suitable. While it has not become as popular, manufacturers are steadily noticing the benefits of HHC over delta-8 and increasing production.
Some of the best HHC gummies come from brands that have experience in the cannabinoid field and are experts in what they do.
Top 3 Best HHC Gummies of 2022:
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Edibles, Editor’s Choice
- Delta Extrax: Popular HHC Gummies on the Market
- Diamond CBD: Most Variety of Hemp Gummies, Highly Potent
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Edibles, Editor’s Choice
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness came into being soon after the use of hemp-derived cannabinoids was legalized. The manufacturers saw a lack of transparency and originality in the industry. Striving to make the best hemp-based products, the group founded Exhale Wellness.
Exhale is very honest about how it manufactures its products. The brand sources HHC and other derivatives only from the freshest plants through private greenhouse farms in Colorado. The HHC gummies and all other products sold are free of genetic modifications and do not include artificial flavorings or colors.
Exhale Wellness’ HHC gummies are vegan-friendly, no part of the manufacturing process includes animal cruelty, and no animal-derived ingredients are present. They are also safe for people who follow a gluten-free diet.
While reputable third-party labs have tested most products present on their online store, the reports for HHC gummies are missing. But, the willingness to have third-party lab testing proves the products’ authenticity and should erase any doubts about the quantity of THC or HHC in a gummy.
While excluding these reports for the HHC gummies can be concerning, it is important to keep in mind that Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand. The company has proven its legitimacy several times and has thousands of positive reviews from customers. So, it is unlikely that the manufacturers are dishonest. Most other products by Exhale include test reports, so we can give them the benefit of doubt that these for HHC gummies are simply not conducted yet.
The HHC gummies come in a bottle packed with 30 gummies. It has 750mg of HHC in total, and each gummy holds 25mg. Each bottle costs $64.95. While this amount is not the most budget-friendly, you can save 25% if you subscribe for the product to be delivered every month.
Pros
- Colorado-grown hemp
- Vegan-friendly and gluten-free
- Save 25% by subscribing
- Non-GMO
- No artificial colors
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available online
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews on the Exhale Wellness website are largely positive and range from four to five stars. Feedback on the independent platform Trustpilot is 75% five stars and 9% are four stars. Customer service is also excellent, and there are several methods you can use to contact support.
There is an integrated live chat feature that customers can easily access on the home page. A bot initially greets you and helps search for answers to some common queries. Using this, you can even choose to talk with a representative and get instant replies.
#2. Delta Extrax: Popular HHC Gummies on the Market
Brand Overview
Delta Extrax is an emerging brand specializing in hemp-derived products. While the company has not been in the HHC market as long as some other competitors, they produce high-quality gummies.
Delta Extrax manufactures its HHC gummies through industry-standard processes, and experts with experience in the field oversee them. The brand boasts top-tier safety and health procedures to ensure its products are safe to consume.
Additionally, all products available for sale on the website are lab tested for legitimacy. You can easily navigate through the dedicated ‘Lab Tests’ page on the Delta Extrax website to search for individual tests for each product. Along with reassuring customers on the quantity of HHC present in each gummy, these tests also prove the product to be in compliance with U.S. law.
The company has several programs to help customers save money and get discount coupons. Becoming a member allows users to unlock new perks and get the most out of shopping with Delta Extrax.
You can also earn points by signing up for an account, by following the brand on social media, or by placing an order. You save $1 on your next purchase with every 100 points. Lastly, the referral program can make you $20 with each friend that signs up using your code.
Each bottle of HHC gummies costs only $19.99, and you can reduce this amount by a further 15% if you subscribe to have the gummies delivered every month. This feature can help you get the gummies for a lower price, and you never have to worry about running out again. It can be canceled or swapped for a different product at any time.
Pros
- Third-party lab tested
- The brand has several programs that help save money
- Affordable
- Subscribe for a 15% discount
Cons
- Discount codes are not eligible if you subscribe
Customer Reviews
While customer reviews are not many for the HHC gummies, the few are positive and five stars. Customers have praised the great taste of the gummies and the lack of an unpleasant aftertaste. You can contact customer support by submitting a ticket on the ‘Contact Us’ page. If it is urgent, you can also call the phone number provided, which is available during weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.
#3. Diamond CBD: Most Variety of Hemp Gummies, Highly Potent
Brand Overview
While primarily known for their CBD and THC products, Diamond CBD manufactures good quality HHC products as well. The company employs a team of doctors and scientists to ensure the quality of its products is the best.
Diamond CBD is very vocal about being environmentally friendly and not producing unnecessary waste which can pollute the planet. The hemp used is organically grown with no unnatural modifications to alter the plant. Their HHC gummies and other products are non-GMO and do not include any synthetic materials.
Diamond CBD’s official website contains a plethora of information for beginners and people who wish to learn more about hemp derivatives. A page labeled ‘Learn’ has been dedicated to educational materials on THC and CBD, along with detailed guides on their benefits.
The HHC gummies are some of the most expensive on our list, but they are also of the highest quantity. Each 50-ounce jar contains 50 gummies in total and costs $129.99. The bottle has 1,250mg of cannabinoids, and each gummy contains approximately 25mg.
Moreover, Diamond CBD has seven different flavors of its HHC gummies. You can choose between Blueberry, Fruit Punch, Fruity Mix, Pineapple, Mango, Tropical Mix, and Watermelon.
Pros
- Doctors and scientists test the products
- Environmentally-friendly
- Non-GMO
- Educational materials are available on the website
- Tested for purity by third-party labs
Cons
- More expensive than competitors
- HHC gummies do not have any reviews
Customer Reviews
While the HHC gummies do not have any feedback on their own, the brand itself has numerous positive reviews from customers. All reviews on Trustpilot are five stars, and their customer support is one of the best on our list.
You can contact a representative or inquire about the product through the live chat feature. The ‘Contact Us’ page allows you to leave a ticket and get a reply through email. They also provide a phone number that you can use to talk to an agent during weekdays.
How We Chose These Products
We put each brand on our list under a rigorous testing process. Then, we excluded each company that did not meet our set requirements. To prove our rankings to be authentic, we have tried to be as transparent as possible regarding our testing process.
● Brand Reputation
The first and the primary factor we looked into was brand authenticity. Many companies that sell delta-8 and HHC products have emerged, but several of these are scams and may not have any hemp extracts in their products at all. We looked for how well-known the brand was and whether any news outlets had featured them. To leave no room for errors, we tested the products ourselves to see whether they produced any noticeable effects.
● Source of Hemp Plants
The next factor is where the company sources its hemp plants. Brands that partnered with farms within the U.S. were preferred, making illegal growing practices unlikely. We prioritized Exhale Wellness, as their hemp plants came from greenhouses, allowing production to the highest potency. We only included brands that claimed not to use unnatural products to alter the plant. Another critical point we kept in mind was to check if the plants were non-GMO and organic, with no chemicals used to modify the plant.
● Value for Money
As the process of extracting THC and CBD from the hemp plant is lengthy and requires expensive machinery, we did not exclude any brands for simply being too expensive. Furthermore, producing HHC from THC requires even more focus and time, so a high price is not uncommon nor unreasonable. We looked at whether the product justified the price offered. Similarly, we also excluded gummies with a low HHC content and a high price.
● Customer Service
One of the most important aspects of a good brand is how its customer service team caters to users. With the large number of orders placed with each brand every day, there is a lot of room for errors. You may end up receiving the wrong order or a damaged product. In some cases, the order may not arrive in weeks. A prompt customer service team you can contact to resolve your issue is necessary for such instances. So, we checked the methods of communication available. We favored websites with live chat support or a phone number through which customers could get an immediate response.
● Third-Party Lab Tests
Laboratory tests help prove the legitimacy of a product. These tests help establish that the gummies contain the advertised hemp extracts. We took note of whether the brand had a history of conducting such tests. Some companies provide forged results, so we further searched the labs that had conducted these tests and looked for whether they were legally registered or not.
Buying Guide for Beginners
As a newbie, choosing a good brand, finding the proper dosage, and picking a product out of all of the hemp products present can be daunting. We researched and listed all factors you should consider when selecting an HHC gummy.
Potency: The optimal potency can vary from person to person. If you have been regularly having delta-8, HHC, or other similar products, you have likely developed a tolerance. People with tolerance will need to intake a larger dose to achieve the effects they would have had with a lower potency previously. However, if you are a complete beginner, we recommend starting with the lower doses of HHC. You will have to experiment and spend some money to find the correct dose. A general rule of thumb is to start with the smallest amount and gradually increase it until you know how it affects you.
Customer Reviews: Like with everything you buy online, reading reviews of a product is essential. These can help you decide between flavors and the doses which work best. The feedback from other customers can also help you avoid fraudulent brands which do not deliver the product even after charging your account. Likewise, reviews are also great for when you do not know much about a product. People who have tested the edibles can give a more insightful answer to any query you may have.
Discounts: When you are buying long-term from a brand, several measures must be in place to help you save. Signing up for the email subscription may allow you to receive discount codes, depending on the brand. The company may even have other beneficial measures you can use to purchase products for a lower price. For example, Delta Extrax and Diamond CBD have points you can earn by subscribing to their social media or purchasing from them. You can even join the brand’s referral program and get your friends to sign up using your code.
Shipping Costs: The prices for having products delivered to your house can be an expense you are better off avoiding. These can cost you even more than the gummies themselves in some cases. So, look for brands that provide free shipping or offer it on orders of certain prices. You can order your HHC gummies in bulk and avoid paying for the shipping. If you have been a loyal customer, you can even try your luck by contacting the brand and asking for a discount. Some brands have raffle draws that can help you win prizes. These can also include free shipping.
Available Flavors: The high is not the only factor that makes an HHC gummy appealing for most consumers, as the taste counts as well. If the brand you are buying from has only one flavor available, having the same thing over and over again can get boring. To counter this and enjoy your HHC gummies the most, look for companies with several varieties to the original flavor. These can help keep your interest intact by mixing flavors each time you buy the gummies.
FAQs: HHC Gummies
Q1. What Is HHC?
HHC is a psychoactive ingredient derived from several synthetic changes to the naturally occurring hemp-derived THC. It is not as widely known as some of its other cannabinoids but has similar effects. While there have not been research-backed benefits reported to HHC, consumers have reported better sleep and relief from back pains after consumption.
Q2. Is HHC Better Than Delta-8?
HHC may produce more noticeable effects than delta-8, and people who have tried both say it is similar to delta-9, without the added side effects. A small amount will get you buzzed for three or more hours. Whether it is better than delta-8 purely depends on your preference. Some customers may find delta-8 to be more effective or vice versa.
Q3. Does HHC Have Any Side Effects?
The side effects of HHC are the same as those of delta-9. If you consume excessive amounts or have low tolerance, you may face paranoia, dizziness, lethargy, hunger, or insomnia. You can avoid these by knowing your limit and how much HHC your body can handle. Always take edibles responsibly and never have more than two gummies.
Q4. What Is CBD?
CBD is another ingredient extracted from hemp plants. Unlike delta-8, delta-9, and HHC, CBD is not psychoactive and will not make you high, and customers usually use it for its healing properties.
Oils are the most popular form of CBD. These are consumed and used to massage the back and other body parts. CBD’s benefits are scientifically-backed, and people have reported it to relieve anxiety and chronic back pains and reduce PTSD symptoms.
Q5. What Is Delta-9?
When referring to THC, we are usually talking about delta-9. It is similar to delta-8 and is also psychoactive. While its effects last only a few hours, it will appear on a drug test long after it has worn off.
It is consumed in several ways, including inhalation and through edibles such as gummies. The FDA has limited its intake to no more than 0.3%. Consumers broadly use it recreationally, but it also has several benefits, including managing the symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Q6. What Is the Difference Between Delta-8 and Delta-9?
The main difference between delta-8 and delta-9 is that the latter has significantly stronger effects. Due to this, the FDA has imposed a limit on how much delta-9 manufacturers can add into products.
Both extracts bind to the same receptors within your body, so the effects are also similar. The more potent effects also mean that delta-9 is more commonly misused. Typically, the people who claim not to have had a good experience had more delta-9 than their bodies could handle.
Parting Thoughts
With the rising number of brands out there, it can be overwhelming to choose a brand, especially with how common scams are. We conducted a fair bit of research and tested products from several brands.
While the decision for the best ultimately remains on you, our tests proved Exhale Wellness to be the greatest overall. It was not just the quality products which we considered. We also looked into customer service, past reviews, lab tests, and many other factors. We only included the brands which met all of these in the list.
The process of choosing reliable HHC gummies can be difficult for beginners and those who are not aware of what kinds of hemp extracts there are. We listed all factors customers should be mindful of when buying HHC gummies for the first time.
Choose a brand from our list and order a small amount of HHC gummies to test them out. When you find the right dose and your favorite flavor, you are ready to order in bulk and stock up!