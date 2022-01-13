Best HHC Carts on the Market: Top 4 HHC Brands in 2022 for HHC Vape Cartridges
January 13, 2022
Using an HHC cart is one of the most advanced ways of consuming cannabinoids. The cannabis industry is developing pretty fast, and each day, some new method of consuming this product is hitting the market. The careful and mindful application of science and technology is all we need to take the user experience to new heights.
One such modern product is the HHC vape carts. These carts are ceramic devices made by using hemp from reliable sources. The ceramic materials used in making these carts can absorb high-viscosity cannabinoids.
With so many HHC carts on the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To make things easier, we have compiled a list and review of the four best HHC carts currently available.
Top 4 Best HHC Vapes
After extensive research and exploring various HHC carts available on the market, we have chosen the four best ones. These are:
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Vape Cartridge
- Hollyweed CBD: Best Priced Hemp-Derived HHC Cartridge
- Delta Extrax: Premium-Quality HHC Cart
- Diamond CBD: Popular Organic/Natural Cart
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Vape Cartridge
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness is famous for producing the best and the highest-quality HHC vape carts. Its products work very well and do not compromise the safety of the user. The HHC carts from Exhale Wellness use all-natural and organic hemp, offering users overall rejuvenation. The brand places its users’ needs above everything else and strives never to neglect the users of its products. Therefore, it sources only the finest and purest hemp from hemp farms in Colorado.
Highlights
Organic Hemp: Exhale Wellness HHC vape carts with organic and all-natural hemp are of the highest quality. All ingredients used in these carts are vegan-friendly and non-GMO. The product does not contain any artificial flavors, colors, or additives. Even the scent of the product comes from organic ingredients.
Multiple Flavors: Many users prefer flavored HHC carts over the natural hemp flavor alternative. Exhale Wellness prioritizes the users’ choice over all other things and aims to provide a user-friendly product by offering multiple flavors. These flavors include Blueberry, Sour Diesel, Cactus Cooler, Mango, Pineapple Express, and many others. Moreover, customers can also choose between indica, sativa, and hybrid hemp strains, all available at Exhale Wellness.
Effects: The vape carts at Exhale Wellness are famous for their powerful effects. They serve as a dose of energy for the users. As a result, the carts have become very popular among those using HHC products. They may even cause a reduction in stress levels, help you deal with depression, and enhance your appetite. Moreover, the best part is these cartridges do not come with any time restrictions, and you can consume them at any time of the day.
Third-Party Testing: Exhale Wellness is constantly working on enhancing the quality of its products. The company does this through third-party lab testing. All of the products at Exhale Wellness, including the cartridges, are analyzed by private laboratories. The brand also shares the results of these tests on its website.
Pros
- High-quality hemp products
- Different flavors
- 100% natural hemp
- Third-party lab tested
- Excellent packaging
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available online
Customer Reviews
Exhale Wellness has been featured in several magazines and well-known blogs like Forbes and LA Weekly. Additionally, those who have used the HHC carts have left positive reviews on the company’s website. Many appreciate the incredible flavors and potency of the carts. Also, customers appreciate that Exhale Wellness uses only natural ingredients.
#2. Hollyweed CBD: Best Priced Hemp-Derived HHC Cartridge
Brand Overview
Hollyweed CBD has a vast collection and variety of HHC vape carts. The products of this brand are of high quality and come at a pretty reasonable price. If you are looking for HHC vape carts to help you relax, this brand is for you. The carts available at Hollyweed CBD are free of harmful chemicals and additives. They also have a great taste, which attracts many new and returning customers.
Highlights
Flavors: At Hollyweed CBD, you can choose from various flavors, including OG Kush, Blackberry, Mango, Fruity Cereal, Pineapple Express, and more. Most of these flavors are rarely found at other brands, making them different from others.
Organic: Unlike other brands, the carts at Hollyweed CBD are free from harmful ingredients and contain 100% natural and organic ingredients. The hemp used in the carts comes from reliable sources, making them healthy and safe. Hollyweed CBD uses non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free ingredients in its products.
Affordability: Hollyweed CBD’s carts are of the highest quality while being very affordable. Also, they have huge discounts and offers available for new buyers. Furthermore, if you are a frequent buyer, you can get 25% off on your purchases.
Third-Party Lab Testing: All of the HHC vape carts at Hollyweed CBD are tested at third-party labs. These tests ensure the purity of the products and make sure there are no harmful components. The company shares the reports of the tests on their websites. Therefore, it is a transparent brand that users can trust.
Pros
- Affordable prices
- Third-party lab tested
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Fast, free shipping
- Huge variety of flavors
Cons
- Only 900mg carts available
- Only available online
Customer Reviews
Hollyweed CBD’s affordable prices and money-back guarantee are among the top things receiving praise and appreciation from its customers. Many users say the best thing about this brand is its excellent customer service. It always puts customers first, which many customers feel makes it stand out from the rest.
#3. Delta Extrax: Premium-Quality HHC Cart
Brand Overview
Delta Extrax’s HHC cartridges are at the top of the list, as they offer much more than just the regular HHC cartridges. At Delta Extrax, users also have access to all of the information they need to use these carts efficiently. Additionally, its website has a detailed guide for each product they offer. The guide ensures their customers know precisely what products they are buying.
Highlights
High-Quality: One of the main reasons many customers trust Delta Extrax’s HHC carts is the high-quality cannabis oil they contain. The exceptional quality oil in the carts makes them potent and effective.
Refilling: The most frustrating thing about using a cartridge is filling and refilling it. But with Delta Extrax’s carts, you do not need to go through this part, as the carts come prefilled with cannabis oil. It reduces the frustration and time you would need to spend refilling it.
Design: Delta Extrax makes its HHC carts with the customer’s needs in mind. In addition to the high-quality cannabis oil in the carts, the attractive design of the carts is a huge selling point. These will surely grab your attention if you are new to using HHC carts.
Social Media Presence: The company is well-aware of the fact that, “A thing that is more visible gets more sales.” This is why Delta Extrax hardly shows any negligence on their social media platforms. Unlike many other brands, Delta Extrax has an active social media presence, attracting many customers and earning users’ trust.
Discounts: The good news is that this brand offers enormous discounts. If you are a new buyer, you get 15% off on your first purchase. Also, the shipping time is short, and you can track your package to see exactly when it will arrive.
Pros
- Third-party lab tested
- Attractive designs
- Huge discounts
- 100% natural and plant-based
Cons
- No refund policy
Customer Reviews
Many love Delta Extrax’s HHC carts for being the first disposable carts in the hemp industry. Furthermore, customers appreciate the designs of these carts, which are a huge selling point for first-time buyers and returning customers alike. The carts are also excellent quality, making them popular among HHC cart users.
#4. Diamond CBD: Popular Organic/Natural Cart
Brand Overview
When it comes to HHC vape carts, many users prefer Diamond CBD due to the brand’s decade-long experience in the field. The company has a good reputation in the HHC industry and has built up a good customer base. Diamond CBD’s customers trust it for delivering safe and healthy products. Diamond CBD has a wide range of carts available. In addition, the brand also has other products like vape pens, e-cigarettes, and more. Diamond CBD is not a new company. However, it has adapted well to offer modern products.
Highlights
Advanced Research: All of Diamond CBD’s products follow advanced research at each production stage, and the brand’s innovative approach is clear from its cutting-edge products. Diamond CBD has a wide variety of products available, one of which is the Artisan HHC carts.
Experienced Team: Diamond CBD has been around for a decade, and their experience and knowledge are visible in the high-quality products they manufacture. The team comprises a large number of scientists and medical experts. Therefore, all of the products’ manufacturing keeps users’ health in mind.
Fast Shipping: What sets Diamond CBD apart from other brands is its fast and secure shipping. Although the shipping is not free for orders less than $100, all orders are dispatched within a short time of their placement.
Taste: Another highlight of Diamond CBD is the taste of its products. Some HHC carts on the hemp market have a terrible taste. However, this is not the case with Diamond CBD’s carts. Its carts have a delightful taste and come in several flavors, and all of them taste great.
Pros
- Disposable carts
- Fast shipping
- Third-party lab tested
- Good taste
- Exceptional return policy
Cons
- Large limit for free shipping
Customer Reviews
The customer reviews on the official website of Diamond CBD are very positive. Most customers love the carts and appreciate them for their excellent taste. Something customers like most about this brand are its fast processing and shipping of orders.
How We Chose These Products Of Top HHC Vape Carts?
We did a lot of research to find the best HHC carts. To ensure our list has quality products, we considered various factors to analyze each brand’s products.
First, we looked at the top companies on the market offering HHC carts. From here, we chose the best products based on the company’s reputation and the quality products they offer. Next, we considered which carts are worth spending money on. We then shortlisted the best HHC carts and were left with the four best HHC carts.
- Customer Reviews and Surveys: The first thing we did was read the customer reviews of each product. The most credible and reliable information about a product comes from the people who have used it and have first-hand experience of the product’s quality and effectiveness.
- Manufacturing and Shipping: In compiling our list of the best HHC carts, we considered only products that use hemp from natural and reliable sources. We also considered the product’s manufacturing, packaging, and shipping standards during this process.
- Brand Reputation: A brand’s products are only credible if it has a good reputation. Therefore, we considered the brands’ values and trustworthiness. Transparent brands that share their ingredients are more likely to produce genuine products. As a result, you can find the lab reports of almost all of the brands on our list on their respective websites.
- Price: Good-quality HHC carts can be pretty pricey. With so many products available, finding quality, affordable products can be challenging. Therefore, we picked affordable products that do not compromise on quality and offer maximum benefits. So, with the products on our list, your budget should no longer be a concern when buying HHC carts.
Factors to Consider Before Buying HHC Carts
With many brands on the market offering HHC carts, it may be challenging to find quality products. For beginners and experienced buyers alike, choosing the wrong brand is not an option. Therefore, we have listed the most critical factors you need to consider before buying HHC carts.
● Brand Reputation
A brand’s reputation is the first thing to consider. Before buying a product, first look at the brand’s services, goods, and policies to get an idea of its reputation. Make sure the brand you are planning to buy from has a good reputation and has a range of different product types.
● The Cartridge’s Effects
There are a wide variety of HHC vape cartridges, and each of them comes with different effects. To determine the correct way of using your vape cart and the possible effects it might have, look at the label it comes with. It will give you an idea of the cannabis strains used in it and the effects they may have.
● Brand Transparency
Brand transparency is crucial if you want to buy a quality HHC cart. It is best to look for brands that clearly indicate all of the product’s ingredients. Additionally, make sure the brand has the lab test reports on its website. If you do not have access to the product ingredients or lab reports, it is best to look for another company. Ideally, knowing the carts’ ingredients will keep you safe and avoid any mishaps later.
● Third-Party Lab Testing
It is safe going for only products tested by third-party labs. Although there is no correct way of testing a product, the brands that get their products tested by private labs are often more trustworthy. A brand will only get the authority to sell its products to customers when an external lab declares them safe and potent.
● Customer Reviews
The best way of judging a brand is by looking at its customer reviews. There is no rocket science behind it, as it is evident that users can tell you the best and worst about any product. Therefore, visit each brand’s website and look through the reviews customers have left. Compare the reviews of different brands on your priority list and choose the one with the highest number of positive reviews.
FAQs: HHC Carts
Q1. What Is HHC?
The scientific term for HHC is hexahydrocannabinol, and it is a hydrogenated form of THC. HHC is found naturally in hemp and cannabis plants, and the compound’s strength is roughly 70-80% compared to that of THC’s. It makes HHC safer and more potent than other hemp-derived cannabinoids such as delta-8 and delta-10.
Q2. What Is an HHC Cartridge?
At times, HHC comes in vape carts or cartridges, which are usually filled with HHC distillate. They also contain synthesized HHC and a carrier substance such as cannabis derived terpene-rich distillate.
Q3. Is HHC Vaping Legal in the U.S.?
HHC carts are legal in most American states. Furthermore, the percentage of cannabinoids in HHC is not that high, which is why you will not get very high when using HCC carts.
Q4. How Should You Store Your HHC Cannabinoid Products?
You must store HHC cannabinoid products in cold, dark, and dry places. Although the exact details about the degradation of HHC products are unknown, it is still advised to keep them away from light. Always use resealable plastic bags for storing HHC products. It would help to store gummies in a refrigerator as well since they can melt in warm temperatures. Additionally, keep these products out of the reach of children.
Q5. Is HHC Better Than Delta-8?
HHC is a new form of hemp-derived cannabinoids. HHC extract from hemp follows a clean and safe process. Also, HHC is a hydrogenated compound that binds to different receptors, which cannabinoids like delta-8 cannot do. Additionally, HHC is often regarded as more potent than delta-8 and delta-10.
Q6. How Are CBD and HHC Different from Each Other?
The main difference between CBD (cannabidiol) and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) is that CBD lacks the psychoactive effects of HHC. Although CBD has multiple medicinal applications and may provide customers with several health benefits, it cannot give them the psychoactive effects that HHC provides. HHC is superior to CBD because it provides the user with all of the benefits a CBD product does and gets them high.
Summing Up
Vaping HHC cannabinoids is an efficient and easy way of enjoying the benefits. It also saves you the struggle of lighting a joint, taking the product, and waiting patiently for its effects. Additionally, HHC carts allow users to enjoy a wide range of flavors.
Always go through the instructions on the packaging or website before using the carts, and only take puffs as written in the instructions to save your throat from irritation. Moreover, ensure to have a careful look at the strains in each product and follow all of the steps mentioned in our buying guide, as this will save you from later regrets.
You can check out our list of the best HHC carts and go for the one you like most. However, we suggest Exhale Wellness as our favorite vape cart brand. Just make sure not to rush the process in order to choose the best one.