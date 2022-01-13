Best Delta-9 Oil: Top THC Brands to Buy Delta-9 Oils & Tinctures in 2022

Since in-house tests can easily be tempered and favored, third-party testing is the only way you can ensure the ingenuity of the results. This way, you can rest assured you really get what you have paid for.

Certification

Certification is the following step that is bound to happen after a manufacturer conducts tests at independent laboratories. Therefore, Certificates of Analysis are issued by the laboratory in charge of the testing as proof that the product truly meets all of the industry standards and contains no harmful substances.

If the results are in favor of the manufacturer, many brands even decide to share them publicly and let potential customers have a detailed overview of what they are about to purchase and consume.

Customer Feedback

Although we have been very cautious during our research, the best way to end it and reassure our findings is through customer feedback. That is why we have carefully read through a ton of customer comments regarding both the brands and the products in question.

Customer comments are not exactly the most scientific approach towards finding the best THC oil on the market. However, reading them is the best way to discover what others experienced and how well they have liked a specific product.

Beginner’s Guide: For Those Purchasing Delta-9 for the First Time

If you are looking to purchase your first stash of THC, but are not entirely sure where to start, do not worry, as we have you covered. We understand how important it is to find the absolute best product on your first try since your first THC experience can be crucial for your future opinion on delta-9. So keep on reading, and you will find out what you should look for in the best THC oil for your needs.

Purity

Although delta-9 is naturally found in the hemp plant, it still has to be processed and extracted before it is infused in oil. To ensure the purity of an isolate, hemp has to go through many purifying processes before it is absolutely clear of any unwanted components.