Best Delta-9 Oil: Top THC Brands to Buy Delta-9 Oils & Tinctures in 2022
January 13, 2022
Delta-9 THC has gathered a lot of attention lately. Hefty discussions about the benefits and hazards of this game-changing substance are starting to take place all around the world as more and more countries begin to legalize it.
But if you are looking to take your sip of the rainbow in a state that still has not legalized THC for medical and recreational use, you might be able to take advantage of the 2018 Farm Bill that cleared all products containing less than 0.3% THC as legal.
So if you are excited to give THC a try, we strongly recommend starting with delta-9 oil as one of the most convenient products on the market.
Best Delta-9 Oil Brands on the Market
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 Oil
- Medterra CBD: Best Full-Spectrum Delta-9 Tincture
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 Oil
Brand Overview
Our absolute favorite and beloved choice when it comes to any THC product will always be Exhale Wellness. Since its inception, this cannabinoid brand has quickly won the hearts of many THC enthusiasts.
Among its wide range of both THC and CBD products is an innovative product that delicately combines CBD and delta-9 THC in the ultimate chill blend. The exciting mix is guaranteed to take you to a greater high while offering countless health benefits of its use.
Features
Package Sizes
Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC oil is available in four different packaging sizes with different potencies. Therefore, you can choose between a 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg glass bottle. Potencies tend to go up as you purchase bigger bottles, but you can rest assured that the legal amount of 0.3% delta-9 THC is never exceeded.
CBD for Extra Benefits
If you are looking to make the most out of your next delta-9 THC oil, the presence of CBD will provide you with extended health benefits along the way. CBD has been extensively studied due to its ability to ease the symptoms of many health conditions, such as anxiety and depression.
Its healing properties are responsible for its usage in treating countless other symptoms, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and many more. Additionally, it is believed to have neuroprotective properties and may even benefit your heart health due to its ability to lower high blood pressure.
Convenient Usage
Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC oil is one of the most convenient ways of consuming both THC and CBD. It is entirely free of additives, preservatives, and any artificial flavors, making it a perfect inconspicuous spice for your food or drink at any time of the day.
Pros
- Full-spectrum CBD oil
- Third-party lab tested
- Conveniently packed in a well-designed glass dropper bottle
- Available in multiple sizes and potencies
- 100% natural and organic ingredients
- CO2 extraction method used
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available online
Why Do We Recommend Exhale Wellness CBD + THC Oil?
Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC oil is an amazing mix that will bring you the best of both worlds. The full-spectrum CBD guarantees excessive health benefits, while the THC extracted from sativa plants is guaranteed to give you a remarkably optimistic and elevating high.
Apart from the fantastic effect it promises and provides, we highly recommend Exhale Wellness’ THC oil due to the fact that it manages to accomplish so much using only plain organic ingredients that are also suitable for vegans.
And it is not just us. Cannabinoid enthusiasts have already tested this product and ended up experiencing some exciting results. The thrill and buzz that circle around Exhale Wellness’ THC oil are how this brand got countless praises from reputable news reports and platforms such as Forbes, the Denver Post, LA Weekly, Observer, and many more.
#2. Medterra CBD: Best Full-Spectrum Delta-9 Tincture
Brand Overview
Another reputable brand that will allow you to experience the delta-9 essence conveniently packed in a legal product for your enjoyment is Medterra. The brand came into being when a group of passionate individuals decided to bring the power of CBD to those who need it most.
Medterra offers a wide range of isolate, ultra broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD products that are guaranteed to benefit your well-being. Since full-spectrum is what you are after, the absolute best product for your preference is definitely their full-spectrum CBD + THC oil.
Features
Different Potencies
Medterra understands that CBD and THC needs are individual and vary between users. As such, they strive to provide each individual with just what they need. Therefore, their full-spectrum CBD + THC oil comes in three different packages and potencies. The smaller bottle includes 15ml of your new favorite oil that comes packed with 750mg of full-spectrum goodies. The second package size is 30ml, and you can choose between 1,500mg or 3,000mg potency based on your tolerance and needs.
Mouthwatering Flavors
If you are looking for a flavored THC oil, Medterra is what you need. Its full-spectrum CBD + THC oil is available in two delicious flavors of Citrus or Mint Chocolate. The fact that it comes with a pungent taste makes these oils slightly harder to incorporate into your food or beverage, but on the other hand, they are absolutely amazing if you decide to take them plain.
Premium Hemp
To provide you with only premium products, Medterra carefully picks out each ingredient that makes it to the precious oil. Therefore, it only sources organic hemp that is grown locally in the United States.
The THC and CBD are carefully extracted from delicate parts of the plant that feature these substances in abundance. And although a lot of attention is given to sourcing only the top-quality ingredients, all end products are third-party lab tested and certified at independent laboratories.
Pros
- Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority
- Third-party lab tested and verified
- Available in three different packages and two tasty flavors
- Full-spectrum for full relaxation
- Amazing discounts and free shipping on subscribed orders
Cons
- Expensive
Why Do We Recommend Medterra’s True Full Spectrum Delta-9 THC Citrus Drops?
Medterra’s CBD + THC oil has everything you will ever need from a product. It will promote better relaxation, fast recovery, and overall well-being.
Medterra strictly follows the whole production process up close and never misses anything starting from the seedling of the plant through its maturity, followed by trimming and harvest. After the hemp plant reaches the manufacturing facility, it is susceptible to even stricter regulation, where all ingredients and conditions are highly controlled.
This amount of effort and dedication that goes into each and every product leaves no room for error and guarantees that you are always purchasing the ultimate best product. The premium quality you will get is brought a step further by adding top-notch customer services that will contribute towards a fantastic experience.
How Did We Choose the Best Delta-9 Oils?
The recent popularization of cannabinoids and delta-9, in general, has encouraged many people to start their search for the best delta-9 products. But, you should know that finding the absolute best products is no easy task, especially if you are dealing with delicate substances such as delta-9, which in some cases might even get you into legal trouble.
So to help you with the task, we have conducted our own research to find the ultimate products that are efficient, legal, and safe for consumption. While going through the endless possibilities, we have kept a couple of vital criteria in mind and believe you should too.
Delta-9 Concentration
The first and most important thing we have kept an open eye out for is the delta-9 concentration of any product. Although the above products clearly state delta-9 in their names, the concentration of the main substance is always in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.
The 2018 Farm Bill is what dictates the regulation of cannabinoid manufacturing and consumption. And according to it, all hemp-derived CBD products that contain an extremely low concentration of delta-9 (less than 0.3% to be more specific) are excluded from the definition of marijuana plants and are deemed legal to consume.
Therefore, the delta-9 concentration is the first thing you should look for in any delta-9 product, including oils.
Independent Testing
To find only the most reliable manufacturers, we paid attention to where they conduct their lab tests. And since testing at independent third-party laboratories is a much better confirmation than in-house testing, we have only provided you with the manufacturers that abide by this practice.
Since in-house tests can easily be tempered and favored, third-party testing is the only way you can ensure the ingenuity of the results. This way, you can rest assured you really get what you have paid for.
Certification
Certification is the following step that is bound to happen after a manufacturer conducts tests at independent laboratories. Therefore, Certificates of Analysis are issued by the laboratory in charge of the testing as proof that the product truly meets all of the industry standards and contains no harmful substances.
If the results are in favor of the manufacturer, many brands even decide to share them publicly and let potential customers have a detailed overview of what they are about to purchase and consume.
Customer Feedback
Although we have been very cautious during our research, the best way to end it and reassure our findings is through customer feedback. That is why we have carefully read through a ton of customer comments regarding both the brands and the products in question.
Customer comments are not exactly the most scientific approach towards finding the best THC oil on the market. However, reading them is the best way to discover what others experienced and how well they have liked a specific product.
Beginner’s Guide: For Those Purchasing Delta-9 for the First Time
If you are looking to purchase your first stash of THC, but are not entirely sure where to start, do not worry, as we have you covered. We understand how important it is to find the absolute best product on your first try since your first THC experience can be crucial for your future opinion on delta-9. So keep on reading, and you will find out what you should look for in the best THC oil for your needs.
Purity
Although delta-9 is naturally found in the hemp plant, it still has to be processed and extracted before it is infused in oil. To ensure the purity of an isolate, hemp has to go through many purifying processes before it is absolutely clear of any unwanted components.
Carrier Oils
Another important aspect of THC oil is its carrier oil. A carrier or base oil is the background of the THC oil. It is used to dilute pungy THC and CBD oils, which, when consumed solely by themselves, can cause severe irritations.
Apart from playing the lead role in diluting the main oil, carrier oils can bring many additional benefits with them, making them a pretty essential ingredient of any THC oil. In the cannabinoid industry, the most commonly used carrier oils include hemp seed oil, MCT oil, avocado oil, etc.
Packaging and Freshness
Retaining the freshness of a THC product should be vital for all manufacturers, and the way towards extended freshness is always through high-quality packaging. That is why you should also pay attention to the way your supplier packs and distributes its products.
Improper packaging can eventually degrade and spoil a THC oil. So, if you ever end up with a product that is suspiciously packed or perhaps even opened, you should immediately contact your supplier and let them know about the inconvenience.
Available Sizes
If you anticipate purchasing your very first THC oil, it is best to buy smaller amounts at first. Smaller bottles offer you an excellent way of trying out different products without making a significant commitment to any of them.
Therefore, opting for the smallest size available will help you avoid losing money in case you end up not liking the product. However, once you are able to find your perfect match, you will definitely want to purchase a more significant stash of it and look for larger bottles.
So while searching for the most suitable product for you, always remember to check the packaging size and explore multiple options.
Value for Money
When it comes to delta-9 THC oil, you can hardly ever make a simple comparison based on its price since there are several factors that come into play, which can vary between products. That is why you should try to assess the value you will get for your money.
Since that is easier said than done, we suggest that you consider quality, potency, and efficiency and weigh them against the product’s price. That will give you a pretty good insight into the value for money ratio for a couple of products once you have narrowed down your choice.
FAQs: Delta-9
Q1. Are There Any Side Effects of Delta-9?
Yes. Delta-9 comes along with some temporary side effects, including dry mouth, red eyes, anxiety, paranoia, increased heart rate, and memory loss. Although the THC concentration in the above products is below the legal limit of 0.3% and therefore particularly low, it is not recommended that you drive or operate any heavy machinery while under the influence.
Q2. Is Delta-9 Legal?
A delta-9 product is legal, provided the concentration of delta-9 THC is lower than 0.3%. Anything above this legal limit can be deemed illegal to purchase and consume and might pose some significant legal implications.
Q3. What Is the Best Way to Consume Delta-9 THC Oil?
The most efficient way of consuming THC oil is sublingually, or under the tongue. Thanks to the receptors under your tongue, this method of consuming guarantees the fastest effects.
Additionally, THC oil can also be ingested. Still, that consumption method requires longer waiting periods since you will have to wait for the oil to reach your stomach and be fully digested.
In terms of ingesting delta-9, you can choose to take your oil plain or include it in your favorite food or beverage of choice. If you know your way around the kitchen, you can even find some exciting recipes online and make your recommended dose more fun and tasty.
Q4. What Is the Recommended Dosage of Delta-9 THC?
The recommended dose of delta-9 THC is pretty individual and varies between multiple factors, such as your body weight, tolerance to the substance, the desired effects, and so on. So if you are looking to stay safe with delta-9, our best recommendation is to follow the instructions of your product. Furthermore, you should never start with the highest recommended dose. Instead, you should try out a smaller amount of a specific product and work your way up until you hit your sweet spot.
Q5. Can CBD in Delta-9 Oils Help with Sleeping Disorders?
Yes. CBD is a miraculous substance that features countless health benefits and is used to treat a number of medical conditions, including sleep disorders. It will help you fall asleep faster and help you indulge in a deeper and more relaxing sleep to wake up well-rested.
Final Thoughts
Whether you are after the extended health benefits of the hemp plant or simply want a natural remedy that will help you relax, forget about your worries, and have a brighter day, delta-9 oil is just the right product for you.
And when combined with CBD, you get the best of both worlds, with a controlled amount of psychoactivity and an extensive range of other benefits. So if you believe that delta-9 THC is the right choice for you, you can take another look at the oils we have reviewed above, especially the ones by Exhale Wellness, and give these amazing substances a try.