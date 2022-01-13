Best Delta-9 Gummies: Top 3 THC Gummy Brands for Weed Edibles in 2022

Brand Overview

At Mr. Hemp Flower, they believe in the potency of hemp plants and their many health benefits. For many years, hemp plants have been used to help people to heal, meditate, and relax, and it is Mr. Hemp Flower’s mission to spread this word to the world. That is why they are excited about releasing new products like delta-9 gummies.

Mr. Hemp Flower partners with U.S.-licensed farmers to manufacture all of their products. Some of these farmers have over 10 years of experience in cultivating bioavailable hemp buds and plants.

To kick off their entry into the delta-9 world, Mr. Hemp Flower has launched two exciting delta-9 gummy flavors — blue raspberry and watermelon. Each flavor is available in bundles of 5 or 30. For the 30-pack, each gummy contains about 10mg of THC for a total of 300mg of THC in each bottle. Mr Hemp Flower’s range of delta-9 gummies is vegan and organic. Also, they are available in different sizes and at great prices too.

Highlights

Highly Potent Delta-9 Gummies: Mr. Hemp Flower’s gummies are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, meaning they have less than 0.3% THC by weight. They are available anywhere you can find full-spectrum CBD and THC products. Each gummy contains 10-15mg of cannabidiol and adequate amounts of CBC, CBN, CBG, and other cannabinoids.

Third-Party Lab Testing: You can find the product’s full third-party laboratory test certificate on the website’s purchase page. Mr. Hemp Flower, in conjunction with Botanacor, has provided a detailed breakdown of the specific content of each delta-9 gummy that you ingest. On the test certificate, you will find the accurate percentage composition of delta-9 THC, CBD, CBDa, and THCa in the product you are about to purchase.

More impressively, you can find the contact details of the third-party lab where the test was conducted in case you need further assistance.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: At Mr. Hemp Flower, they are fully confident that you will enjoy each gummy that you chew. As a result, they are willing to let you try their delta-9 gummies completely risk-free. If you are not satisfied with the product within 30 days, you can contact them, and they will refund you. To understand the rules attached to this money-back guarantee, please read the return policy at the bottom part of the company’s website.

Great Customer Support: At Mr. Hemp Flower, they pride themselves on providing excellent online shopping services to all customers. Several customers rave about the special treatment they received when interacting with Mr. Hemp Flower representatives. They are always available on the e-chat messenger if you want to chat with a representative. You can also send them an email or call them during office hours.