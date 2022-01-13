Best Delta-9 Gummies: Top 3 THC Gummy Brands for Weed Edibles in 2022
With so many uncertainties surrounding the legalization of delta-8, delta-9 THC has provided a convenient alternative for cannabis lovers. If you do not already know, it is now legal to purchase delta-9 gummies online in the United States.
Even before, many people relied on delta-9 gummies as a familiar but equally discreet way to deliver hemp. Well, you do not have to be so discreet anymore.
Now that it is legal to buy delta-9 gummies online, many companies are already flooding the market with delta-9 products. We have carefully selected the best brands, conducting thorough research and product testing to help you choose the best delta-9 gummies available online. Let us begin.
Top Delta-9 THC Gummies on the Market
- Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies
- Delta Extrax: Potent Delta-9 THC Gummy Brand
- Mr. Hemp Flower: Most Variety of Delta-9 Gummies
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness has been making waves in the cannabis industry for some years with its impressive range of delta-8 products. Now, things are about to take a more interesting turn with their introduction of a new range of delta-9 products.
They are a popular cannabis company that is well-known for exclusively using organic ingredients in all production processes. Exhale is based in Los Angeles, sourcing rich, quality hemp from local farms in Colorado. We are very interested in brands that source hemp from credible sources, which is why we recommend Exhale’s delta-9 gummies and other products under their flagship.
Exhale makes delta-9 gummies from full-spectrum all-natural hemp. These plants are organic and non-GMO, which makes them great for those looking to tap into the health benefits of cannabis.
With Exhale’s new delta-9 gummies, you can expect some slight changes. First off, the company uses new environmentally-friendly farming routines. Secondly, the gummies are slightly bigger than normal and contain 25mg of CBD and 1mg of delta-9 THC. The entire bottle contains a total of 30mg delta-9 THC and 750mg of CBD.
These products are legal since they contain less THC than 0.3% by dry weight.
Highlights
Great Discounts: A great shopping experience is not complete without amazing discounts. At Exhale, they pride themselves in dishing out amazing products at affordable prices. On your first purchase, enjoy a 25% discount on your delta-9 gummies if you agree to subscribe to the website before you check out.
Subscribing to the website gives you access to giveaways and exclusive discounts on their range of products.
Top Delta-9 Gummies: Like all other products under their flagship, Exhale makes sure their delta-9 gummies pass through thorough third-party laboratory testing. These gummies are gluten-free, cruelty-free, and do not contain harmful additives and preservatives.
Exhale uses fresh USDA-approved all-natural hemp from Colorado farms. This hemp also contains less than 0.3% THC, making them compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. They also employ technologies such as CO2 extraction procedures to improve the quality of their gummies.
Reasonable Shipping Policy: The company usually ships out orders within 24 hours after purchase. However, the official recommendation is that you expect to wait one or two business days for order processing before they are shipped.
Exhale also states that they do not control packages after they are handed over to shipping agencies.
They offer free economy shipping, which naturally takes longer than paid express shipping. Also, there are Standard Ground and Expedited Shipping options for people who want their package delivered fast.
Beautiful Product Packaging: Apart from the fun-looking delta-9 gummies, Exhale goes above and beyond to give its discreet bottle a nice look. You will find your delta-9 gummies packaged in an aesthetic, opaque bottle displaying a well-designed label.
Also, the bottle comes in a compact, travel-friendly size, so you can carry it with you wherever you go.
Pros
- Free shipping
- Free from chemicals and artificial flavors
- Available in 1,500mg and 750mg variants
- Full-spectrum CBD maximizes health benefits
- Vegan-friendly
- Discreet and portable
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available online
#2. Delta Extrax: Potent Delta-9 THC Gummy Brand
Brand Overview
Delta Extrax’s range of delta-9 gummies includes exciting flavors like blueberry citrus burst, wild cherry chronic, guavaberry fruit, and green apple. The most popular of these variants is the green apple. What sets Delta Extrax apart is the additional steps they take to improve the quality of their products. First, they look for only the best quality delta-9 hemp-derived distillate. Then, they proceed to infuse these hemp distillates with the cleanest terpenes. This process guarantees only the best delta-9 gummies and happy customers.
Their delta-9 products are lab tested both at the raw stage and its final stage. The company maintains its culture of quality, purity, and safety when it comes to its products while keeping up with the latest hemp processing technology.
Delta Extrax is widely known for its pleasant and easy-to-use products. Each pack of delta-9 gummies offers a reasonable dosage serving recommendation.
A packet of delta-9 gummies from Delta Extrax contains 100mg of THC. There are about 10 gummies in a pack, so based on this number, you can expect to find about 10mg of THC in each gummy.
Highlights
Quality Products: Delta-9 gummies from Delta Extrax have a unique formulation that combines healthy ingredients with carbon dioxide extracted from fresh hemp plants to create a specialized gummy concentrate. There is only one way to enjoy the benefits that come from these gummies, and that is to eat them. You can rest assured that you would be ingesting only pure and genuine products from the best hemp plants in Colorado.
With Delta Extrax, you can expect to get 100% natural hemp products all of the time. They adhere strictly to their vegan and cruelty-free policies when creating their products.
Great Prices: Despite producing some of the best delta-9 gummies on the market, Delta Extrax keeps their prices quite affordable. They aim to make premium delta-9 gummies affordable to all persons (of legal age of course) whenever they may need them.
Research and Development: Delta Extrax is not only great at passing all of their products through rigorous testing but they are also invested in research. While sticking to its culture of product purity, safety, and quality, the company continually researches ways to improve old products and create new hemp products.
Great Shopping Experience: The Delta Extrax website has a simple design that almost anyone can use. They have different ranges of products listed on the website’s homepage. All you have to do is click on delta-9 gummies variants (for example) and add the product you want to your cart before checking out.
Pros
- All-natural delta-9 gummies
- Vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free
- Contains terpenes for better effectiveness
- Third-party lab tested
- Secure ordering service
- Wide selection of flavors
Cons
- Number of flavors can be overwhelming
#3. Mr. Hemp Flower: Most Variety of Delta-9 Gummies
Brand Overview
At Mr. Hemp Flower, they believe in the potency of hemp plants and their many health benefits. For many years, hemp plants have been used to help people to heal, meditate, and relax, and it is Mr. Hemp Flower’s mission to spread this word to the world. That is why they are excited about releasing new products like delta-9 gummies.
Mr. Hemp Flower partners with U.S.-licensed farmers to manufacture all of their products. Some of these farmers have over 10 years of experience in cultivating bioavailable hemp buds and plants.
To kick off their entry into the delta-9 world, Mr. Hemp Flower has launched two exciting delta-9 gummy flavors — blue raspberry and watermelon. Each flavor is available in bundles of 5 or 30. For the 30-pack, each gummy contains about 10mg of THC for a total of 300mg of THC in each bottle. Mr Hemp Flower’s range of delta-9 gummies is vegan and organic. Also, they are available in different sizes and at great prices too.
Highlights
Highly Potent Delta-9 Gummies: Mr. Hemp Flower’s gummies are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, meaning they have less than 0.3% THC by weight. They are available anywhere you can find full-spectrum CBD and THC products. Each gummy contains 10-15mg of cannabidiol and adequate amounts of CBC, CBN, CBG, and other cannabinoids.
Third-Party Lab Testing: You can find the product’s full third-party laboratory test certificate on the website’s purchase page. Mr. Hemp Flower, in conjunction with Botanacor, has provided a detailed breakdown of the specific content of each delta-9 gummy that you ingest. On the test certificate, you will find the accurate percentage composition of delta-9 THC, CBD, CBDa, and THCa in the product you are about to purchase.
More impressively, you can find the contact details of the third-party lab where the test was conducted in case you need further assistance.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: At Mr. Hemp Flower, they are fully confident that you will enjoy each gummy that you chew. As a result, they are willing to let you try their delta-9 gummies completely risk-free. If you are not satisfied with the product within 30 days, you can contact them, and they will refund you. To understand the rules attached to this money-back guarantee, please read the return policy at the bottom part of the company’s website.
Great Customer Support: At Mr. Hemp Flower, they pride themselves on providing excellent online shopping services to all customers. Several customers rave about the special treatment they received when interacting with Mr. Hemp Flower representatives. They are always available on the e-chat messenger if you want to chat with a representative. You can also send them an email or call them during office hours.
Also, the company tries to send orders out within 24 hours of every weekday. Orders that come in on Saturdays and Sundays are sent out first thing on Monday morning.
Pros
- Full-spectrum cannabinoids
- Fortified with terpenes
- Vegan, organic formula
- Third-party lab tested
- Free shipping for domestic orders
- Affordable prices
Cons
- No over-the-counter sales
How We Made This List of the Best Delta-9 Gummy Brands
The internet is bustling with so many hemp and CBD companies that it was easy to cherry-pick some of the best among them. However, our list was still too long, so we created a checklist to help us cut more companies off. Finally, we were left with the following five brands.
But, we did not stop there. We went a little further and checked the five brands for stability and experience in the CBD industry. In the end, we arrived at three reputable companies.
Our Checklist
We carefully examined each company when whittling down our long list by looking at the following major areas:
- Hemp Sources: Here, we made sure the brands we chose only use locally sourced hemp from the best suppliers in the United States. This qualification is important because up until recently, the United States produced some of the best quality hemp in the world. Good quality raw ingredients are a necessity when hunting for the best THC gummy brands.
- Quality Production Process: Whether it is hemp or any other item, we are all looking for products that will deliver on their promises. It is not easy to determine the quality of products, especially if the brand is relatively new.
- Third-Party Testing Certificates: We stuck only with brands that provided laboratory testing certificates for customers to review. Examining laboratory reports on a hemp product before paying for it is important.
- Shipping and Return Policies: Lastly, we selected companies with reasonable return and shipping policies. Even the best companies in the world make mistakes with orders sometimes. So, there is always a chance that you may need to return an incorrect or damaged package to the company at some point.
Factors to Consider When Buying Delta-9 Gummies
Brand Reputation: When you set out to buy delta-9 gummies, ensure you purchase from companies that have a solid reputation. You can also look out for reviews from third-party authority review websites to better understand what customers feel about the brand.
It is always a safe bet to buy gummies from popular brands that have already made a name for themselves.
Chemical Composition: In recent times, quality delta-9 gummies are almost always vegan and organic. Check the label to ensure you buy THC gummies that do not have any trace of chemical additives or pesticides. Choose gummies that are made from 100% natural ingredients.
Third-Party Testing Certificate: Before proceeding to the checkout page on the product website, please take some time to read the third-party lab certificate of the product you wish to buy. These certificates will help you understand the specific chemical content of the product you are about to buy. The laboratory tests check for cannabinoid content, THC content, potency, impurities, and pesticides, among other things.
Affordable: Delta-9 gummies represent a great opportunity for you to take advantage of the many health benefits of the hemp plant. However, this does not mean that it should be overly expensive. Great brands have a tradition of selling great products at reasonable prices. They also offer discounts and subscription services for both new and repeat customers.
With that being said, if the price for any supplement is suspiciously low, you would probably be better off avoiding the product. Delta-9 THC comes at a cost to extract and process in a way that is healthy for you, so be wary of any products sold below their value.
FAQs: Delta-9 Gummies
Q1. How Long Does It Take for Delta-9 Effects to Kick In?
Delta-9 is very potent; however, when they come in the form of THC edibles, it might take some time before you begin to feel the effects. Under normal circumstances, you may need to wait for as long as 60 minutes. This varies from person to person, of course. Some people may experience the effects much sooner.
Fortunately, the effects can last up to eight hours once they kick in. The peak period is usually three hours after you have consumed the dose.
Q2. Will Delta-9 Gummies Get Me “High”?
Delta-9 THC is a cannabinoid associated with “weed” and cannabis. Hence, there is a good chance that you will get high. Keep in mind that the degree of “high” varies from person to person. As long as you buy from a reputable source, you should not have problems.
If you are a beginner, start with a small dose to see how it affects you before increasing it. Also, take the correct amount every time, as delta-9 THC is very potent, especially in inexperienced beginners. Overall, we recommend that you take things slow.
Q3. Do I Need a Prescription to Buy Delta-9 Gummies Online?
No, you do not need a prescription. To be legal, THC gummies must follow the recommendations of the Federal Farm Bill of 2018, stating that legal hemp products should contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight volume. All of the delta-9 gummies on this list follow this recommendation and are legally available online for you to purchase.
Q4. Can I Drive After Taking Delta-9 Gummies?
The effects of delta-9 can last for some hours, so it is best not to take your gummies before you drive. Never drive or operate heavy machinery while still feeling the effects of delta-9 gummies, as serious injuries may result from the violation of this rule. Try to take gummies before going to sleep or to relax at the end of a long day. This way, you will best reap the health benefits of delta-9 gummies.
Q5. Is It Better to Take Gummies Than to Smoke Delta-9 THC?
Gummies are a great way to consume delta-9 THC because they do not affect your lungs. Keep in mind that since you are ingesting it, it may take longer for the effects to kick in, and any effects you feel will last longer. Your body will process the THC in the gummy differently when you digest the gummy compared to when you smoke it. Digestion is a much slower process than when you inhale the product into your lungs.
Final Thoughts
Delta-9 THC is better equipped than any other legal substance to provide more euphoric highs and greater health benefits. They are also more potent than other cannabinoid products like delta-8 THC. The recommended dosage is sufficient to give you a powerful high. To increase your chances of enjoying the health benefits associated with delta-9 gummies, we recommend that you pick one of the products we have selected for you above.
To recap, our number one pick is the Exhale Wellness’ delta-9 gummies. Their products are potent and pure, and the company also has a reputation for excellence and high product quality in the hemp market.
If you choose to buy elsewhere, please ensure you follow the recommendations in our buying guide, and this will help keep you from purchasing harmful products. We have done all of the leg work. So now, you can order your choice of delta-9 gummies, kick back, and relax knowing you are ingesting a clean and effective product.